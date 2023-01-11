 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regular-season position grades: Seven of eight Bills units improved over last season

Bills Patriots

Matt Milano returns an interception during the fourth quarter. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills improved over last season on seven of their eight position units, according to the Buffalo News’ weekly position-by-position grading.

The only position that saw a drop in its average grade was the defensive backfield, which is no surprise, given the loss of safety Micah Hyde to injury for the last 14 games.

The highest-graded group was the linebackers. Matt Milano played 15 of 16 games and enjoyed arguably the best season of his six years in Buffalo. Tremaine Edmunds played 13 games and was at his highest level.

The defensive line took a big step up, thanks to the addition of Von Miller and the improvement of the run defense, from 13th to fourth this year in yards allowed.

Josh Allen’s grade also jumped from last year. Quarterback, no doubt, is the Bills’ biggest strength. It’s just a vagary of the grading system that in a couple of the Bills’ losses (at the Jets and vs. Minnesota), interceptions caused his grade to take more of a hit than other positions.

2022 REGULAR-SEASON GRADES

Position:           ’22 avg.      ’21 avg

Quarterback:       4.03             3.82

Running backs:    3.41             3.12

Receivers:            3.72             3.47

Offensive line:      3.19             3.15

Defensive line:      4.16             3.79

Linebackers:         4.31             3.94

Defensive backs:   3.63             4.18

Special teams:      3.69             3.21

Tre’Davious White speaks to reporters following Sunday's win over the Patriots.
Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

