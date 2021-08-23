Reggie Gilliam's versatility on display in Bills' win over Bears

CHICAGO – Reggie Gilliam’s not all that hung up on labels.
“Athlete,” the Buffalo Bills’ second-year veteran said Saturday, when asked what position he considers himself. “I just do what they tell me.”
During a 41-15 victory over the Bears at Soldier Field, that meant lining up at both fullback and tailback. That comes after a rookie season spent at tight end, in addition to his key role on special teams.
It’s easy to see why Gilliam doesn’t have much of a preference on where he lines up, as long as he’s on the field.
“Coach always just says be ready to adjust and adapt,” Gilliam said. “That's what I did today.”
Gilliam did so in a big way. A day after celebrating his 24th birthday, he scored a pair of touchdowns – each coming on 1-yard runs in the first half – and finished with a team-leading eight carries for 24 yards.
“I couldn’t be happier for him having two touchdowns in a game like that, that was so cool,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said. “He’s just one of those guys, he works his tail off, so to see him get in the end zone twice today was really awesome.”
Gilliam’s most impressive play Saturday might have been his lead block for running back Zack Moss early in the second quarter. The block sprung Moss for an 11-yard gain down to the Bears’ 1-yard line. The Bills challenged that Moss broke the goal line for a touchdown, but even though he was ruled just short, the run set up a score on the next play.
“Oh yeah, absolutely, because that's truly my role,” Gilliam said when asked whether that block felt as good as his touchdowns. “That's my position. You know, the fullback, I'm trying to clear the hole, I'm trying to clear the lane. That's what I did in college, too, so it felt really good opening that up for him.”
Gilliam said the last time he scored two touchdowns in a game was at Westland High School in Galloway, Ohio. From there, he attended Toledo before signing with the Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. It was a mild surprise that Gilliam made the Bills’ 53-man roster as a rookie, but his prowess on special teams was a big reason why. He also chipped in a touchdown catch against Miami during a Week 2 win.
“Reggie is a real serious young man, and football is important to him. His role in this team is important to him as well,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “He's played tight end, he's played running back, he's played fullback, he plays special teams and helps us there as well. Happy to see him have success, he's worked hard.”
The Bills’ running game has looked good during the first two weeks of the preseason, with both Devin Singletary and Moss ripping off impressive gains. Improving the production from the run game is a priority heading into the regular season, and if Gilliam can continue to show he can help in that regard, it will aid him in his bid for another spot on the active roster.
The Bills didn't really have a fullback in the offense last year, since veteran Patrick DiMarco was lost for the season to a neck injury in training camp. Gilliam, wearing No. 86, played just 81 snaps on offense, or 7% of the plays.
Gilliam now wears No. 41. Using him in a traditional fullback role, presuming he meets the coaches' expectations, would give the offense a little more versatility, especially in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
“I love seeing the success of the team in whatever it may be, whether it's running the ball or passing the ball, but I do love seeing that we're running the ball efficiently so we can control the tempo of games more during the season,” Gilliam said.
The Bills went into Saturday’s game without injured running backs Christian Wade (shoulder) and Antonio Williams (stinger). With a big lead in the second half, the team was content to run the clock out, which meant Gilliam got more carries than he expected.
“Going into the game, I didn't realize that I was going to be playing so much running back there at the end," Gilliam said. “So, I was just going out there and playing football like I always did as a kid.”