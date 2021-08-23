Reggie Gilliam's versatility on display in Bills' win over Bears

CHICAGO – Reggie Gilliam’s not all that hung up on labels.

“Athlete,” the Buffalo Bills’ second-year veteran said Saturday, when asked what position he considers himself. “I just do what they tell me.”

During a 41-15 victory over the Bears at Soldier Field, that meant lining up at both fullback and tailback. That comes after a rookie season spent at tight end, in addition to his key role on special teams.

It’s easy to see why Gilliam doesn’t have much of a preference on where he lines up, as long as he’s on the field.

“Coach always just says be ready to adjust and adapt,” Gilliam said. “That's what I did today.”

Gilliam did so in a big way. A day after celebrating his 24th birthday, he scored a pair of touchdowns – each coming on 1-yard runs in the first half – and finished with a team-leading eight carries for 24 yards.

“I couldn’t be happier for him having two touchdowns in a game like that, that was so cool,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said. “He’s just one of those guys, he works his tail off, so to see him get in the end zone twice today was really awesome.”