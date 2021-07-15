Reggie Gilliam one of more intriguing players on Bills' roster

Vic Carucci Sports Reporter/Columnist This is my 5th decade of NFL coverage. I'm a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio & a Pro Football HOF selector. I've authored 10 books about football (including multiple NY Times best-sellers). I'm a past president of the Pro Football Writers of America. Follow Vic Carucci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Reggie Gilliam fits the description of a throwback football player.

He can play tight end. He can play fullback. He can play special teams.

Gilliam's multidimensional skills, which he displayed as a rookie with the Buffalo Bills last season, date back to his time at the University of Toledo.

Jason Candle, Toledo's football coach, has long recognized Gilliam's old-school nature.

"Reggie is like a flip phone," Candle was quoted as saying on the University of Toledo website. "It's reliable and it does its job every single day to the best of its ability. It's not flashy."

Gilliam is one of the more intriguing players on the Buffalo Bills' roster.

The Bills list the 6-foot, 244-pound Gilliam at tight end and fullback.

Of course, Gilliam's best pathway to making the 53-man roster for the second year in a row is on special teams. While appearing in 14 games last season, he played 43% of the kicking-unit snaps. The rest of Gilliam's action, 7%, was tight end snaps.

The Bills effectively eliminated fullback from their roster when they parted ways with Patrick DiMarco last year. He has since retired. But Gilliam can play fullback when necessary.