'Refreshing Reset': Joe Brady embracing opportunity to coach Bills quarterbacks

As he prepared the Buffalo Bills’ quarterbacks for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, finalizing which teaching points to emphasize and consulting with play-caller Ken Dorsey and the offensive staff about go-to plays, Joe Brady self-recognized the anniversary of the first major step-back of his coaching career.

“It was a year and two days ago,” he offered before practice Wednesday.

Dec. 5, 2021: Brady was fired as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator, his team ranked 24th in points, 29th in yards and was on a 2-7 skid.

The offensive mind who was interviewing for head-coaching openings just 11 months earlier was suddenly being paid to stay home. A meteoric rise from New Orleans Saints offensive assistant to national championship passing game coordinator at LSU to first-time NFL play-caller had landed with a figurative thud.

Interesting how things turn out. Brady took a step back – coordinator to position coach – and has benefited in the short term. Brady doesn’t call the plays for the Bills and might capitalize on being around a different system and approach.

The process of getting from Point A – being told to go away by the Panthers – to Point B – rebounding from the adversity – started the next morning.

“I just took it as an opportunity of, ‘Hey, how I can better myself?’ ” Brady said during an interview with The Buffalo News. “I didn’t wake up and was woe-is-me. It wasn’t pointing fingers, it was a point-the-thumb (at myself) and be like, ‘Regardless of anything, I didn’t get the job done.’ I wasn’t sitting there worrying about the next job. It was, ‘If I do get this opportunity again as a coordinator, what would I do differently? How would I change things?’ It was that as opposed to, ‘I need to call people and I need a job.’ ”

The Bills eventually called and hired Brady as their quarterbacks coach. The 9-3 Bills have the league’s third-ranked passing game (274.5 yards per game). Part instructor and psychologist, Brady has found a seamless fit with Josh Allen.

“Anytime you get coordinator experience, it’s going to help you in whatever role and whatever job you’re going to be in,” Brady said. “I think it’s been a refreshing reset.”

Listening to/visiting with Brady, listening to/visiting with his quarterbacks (Allen, Case Keenum and Matt Barkley) and listening to/visiting with one of his long-ago coaches (Zbig Kepa), they all go back to the same words or variations of it – “refreshing” and “reset.”

Brady is refreshed to be with a winning NFL team and isn’t responsible for every … single … thing. He coaches the players in his room and serves on Dorsey’s cabinet of advisors. And this year – after a meteoric rise to the spotlight of college football and the pressure cooker of the NFL – has served as a reset. Only 33 years old, Brady has multiple decades remaining in his career, so there was no harm in taking a different path for a new perspective.

“I think he made the right decision coming here, even if it meant being a quarterback coach for a change,” Barkley said.

Said Allen: “The way he talks to the quarterbacks, it’s very friendly and it makes you want to play for him."

Tough situation

The Bills quarterbacks admire Brady’s steadiness – never too low the day after losses to New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings last month, never too high after a thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens and a methodical victory last week at New England. That mindset and approach was steeled into Brady’s consciousness while playing at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va., also the alma mater of Bills coach Sean McDermott and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

“That’s how we operated at William & Mary when he was there – you don’t slap yourself on the back or congratulate everybody,” Kepa said in a phone interview. “Just keep doing things on a steady course. Have a plan and stick to it. Don’t abort the plan too quickly. And that’s Joe’s demeanor. You wouldn’t know if he would be happy or mad in the meetings. He was the same Joe Brady as he was on the field. I think he’s learned from some guys and been around some coaches, so he’s seen it’s better to be that way than be way overboard one way or the other.”

Kepa, who recruited McDermott to William & Mary, was the Tribe’s offensive coordinator for 20 years, including during Brady’s college career as a receiver and when Brady started his coaching career on the staff in 2013 as linebackers coach.

Brady moved on to spend two years apiece at Penn State (graduate assistant) and the Saints (offensive assistant). He was putting in the hours, learning from coaches older and more experienced than him and, in the case of quarterback Drew Brees, a player older than him.

Brady became an overnight star in 2019 when he was hired as LSU’s passing game coordinator/receivers coach. The Tigers went 15-0, quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and set a then-FBS record with 60 touchdown passes, and Brady’s position group included Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. He was The Current Big Thing. New Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule brought back Brady to the NFL as his offensive coordinator. It would be his scheme and he would call the plays.

Even after a 5-12 season in 2020, Brady interviewed for the head-coaching openings with Philadelphia, Atlanta and the Jets. He was knocking on the door, until he wasn’t.

“He did as well as he could,” said Kepa, currently the defensive line coach at Division III Christopher Newport University (Va.). “It was more to it than what everybody saw. There was more disarray than the offense not producing. But Joe’s a pretty tough guy. He didn’t buckle. I think he did fine in that situation when it was all said and done.”

Barkley spent part of last season with Carolina in between tours with the Bills.

“It was just a tough situation for him all-around,” Barkley said. “The change of scenery from Carolina to (Buffalo) and the culture we have here, I would take this any day over what it was last year there.”

The Bills had an opening at quarterback coach after Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator, replacing Brian Daboll, who was hired as the New York Giants’ coach. Brady was hired on Feb. 4.

Learning new offense

Months later, Brady jokes that Dorsey probably “hated him,” for how many questions he asked in the offseason. About the offense. About the culture. About McDermott. And about Allen. A lot about Allen.

“I had the best experience in the sense that the guy (Dorsey) who has spent the most time with him over the past few years and knows him better than anybody in the organization was the guy I was learning from,” Brady said. “I had a great opportunity when I got here just being able to talk to (Dorsey) and say, ‘How does Josh view these plays? How does he like doing this? Tell me how you teach him this?’ I just asked so many questions, not just football-wise, but as it relates to the person Josh is. I felt like when I actually got a chance to meet him, I knew a lot about him.”

Brady likes to sit at the front of the meeting room, facing his players. He doesn’t want to be just a voice who is sitting in the back. He wants both-ways eye contact. That is his preferable way of teaching. Allen’s preferable way of learning? The more information, the better.

“Josh Allen is elite in everything he does,” Brady said. “His recall is unbelievable. Just like any player, you need to go out and rep things. He can take the meeting room (information), and he hears everything you say, and take it to the field. Sometimes, I might throw a little comment out there that might not seem relevant, but he hears it, he knows it and he applies it. It’s impressive how he can learn. He’s been in this offense for so long, nothing is really to new him.”

It was all new to Brady, though. He was raised at the NFL level on the Sean Payton offense, which he learned in New Orleans, helped install at LSU and transferred to the Panthers. That created two-way conversations between Brady (the new guy) and Allen (fifth year in system), Keenum (on his eighth team) and Barkley (fifth organization).

Brady proved to be a quick study.

“He is so freaking smart,” Keenum said. “He is really, really good at studying and knowing defenses, how to attack them and how to communicate that. He gives us a lot of information in a short amount of time. He does a good job of doing it simply, but effectively and comprehensively at the same time. That’s impressive.”

Oh, to get an invitation to the Bills’ quarterback room. Think part clubhouse, part frat house, part football laboratory, part friendship zone.

Keenum is one year older than Brady, and Barkley is one year younger.

Same age range, same comedic reference points.

“I think he’s very hip,” Allen said. “He gets the lingo, he gets the jokes that we talk about.”

Said Barkley: “We mesh really well. Quotes. Jokes. Pop culture references – all of the above. Will Ferrell movies. Adam Sandler quotes. Music is all over the place. But he gets it.”

'Awesome’ opportunity

Question: How damn good is Allen?

Brady laughed.

“It’s one thing to see him on tape from afar,” he said. “What you see on Sundays (in-person) and you see how great he is, there are a lot of things people don’t realize how impressive it is, and it has nothing to do with coaching. Some of the things he’s able to do, there aren’t many people who can. Sometimes, the things he’s able to see, as his coach, I’m like, ‘How did you see that?’ Every game that goes by, he has a play or two where you’re like, ‘Wow!’ It speaks volumes to who he is.”

Allen, who enters Week 14 ranked third in passing yards (3,406), tied for second in touchdowns with Burrow (25) and 10th in passer rating (96.0), makes the tough play look routine, like his second touchdown pass against New England when he scrambled out of the pocket and threw airborne as he was sailing out of bounds.

A good way to stump Brady? Ask him what Allen’s most impressive highlight play was … and the most impressive non-highlight play.

“Oh, man … Whew … It’s funny,” Brady said between pauses. “So many things pop into my head.”

Brady did provide one under-the-radar play. On the opening drive of the Patriots’ game, the Bills faced third-and-20 from New England 38. Another negative play and the Bills were out of kicker Tyler Bass’ field goal range. An incompletion and McDermott might have chosen to punt instead of a 56-yard field goal in tricky weather conditions.

Three Bills receivers ran routes downfield, but Allen calmly threw a pass to running back James Cook two yards beyond the line of scrimmage. The eight-yard gain set up Bass’ 48-yard field goal.

“Everybody sees the checkdown, but that stands out to me as a guy who has a great mastery of the offense and is saying, ‘Hey, look, we need to get into field goal range,’” Brady said. “We all see the unbelievable touchdown throws. Some of my highlights are watching him play within the system. That’s fun to watch.”

Allen’s season, though, hasn’t been all rainbows and candy. His 11 interceptions are tied for second-most in the NFL, and he committed back-breaking turnovers against the Jets and Vikings in consecutive losses.

In the immediate postgame moments, Allen was morose when meeting with the media. The next day, not so much.

“When we win and we’re having success, he is the same person, and after a loss, I always kind of say, ‘If you have to work harder after a loss or are changing who you are after a loss, then you might not have been doing it the right way before,’ ” Brady said. “He’s been consistent and trusting that his good is good enough. He’s as competitive as it gets, and after a loss, he’s going to take it hard, but he knows when he wakes up the next day, you put the tape on and move on to the next one.”

Brady’s mantra after a loss: Don’t lose the same game twice, meaning, don’t let the previous week’s loss impact the preparation for the upcoming game.

“He does such a good job in keeping the morale up and always being the same guy and (having) the same energy every time we step into that quarterback room,” Allen said. “We appreciate that about him.”

And Brady appreciates the opportunity he is getting. The list of coaches who take a step back – coordinator to position coach, head coach to coordinator – and emerge from the other side of the tunnel as a success is distinguished. Remember, McDermott was turfed as Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator, but went to Carolina in the same role and his work led to the Bills’ job.

“It’s awesome,” Brady said. “I told the guys a few weeks ago, ‘I’ve never had as much fun coaching.’ And it’s not because of the wins. They’ve been around and they’ve gone through things. There is so much dialogue. I love the room I have here.”