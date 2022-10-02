 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Referee explains roughing the passer penalty against Ravens on final drive

Bills Ravens Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen waits for pregame warmups to begin.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
BALTIMORE  Among the key plays on the Buffalo Bills' game-winning drive Sunday was a roughing the passer penalty against the Baltimore Ravens' Brandon Stephens. 

The Bills had first-and-15 at the Ravens 41 with 2:05 remaining in the game. Allen attempted a short pass to the right to running back Devin Singletary. 

Stephens, coming from Allen's right, appeared to hold up momentarily, and then made contact with Allen.

Referee Jerome Boger told a pool reporter after the game: "What I had was forcible contact in the head/neck area of the quarterback with the helmet."

Asked if he was confident about head/neck contact, Boger replied, “Yes.”

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore tweeted that he did not think a penalty was warranted on the play:

Asked about the penalty in his postgame news conference, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, "You have to hit him in the head or neck area for it to be a personal foul, I do know that."

After the penalty, Singletary was stopped for a one-yard loss. After the two-minute warning, Allen connected connected with Singletary for a 16-yard gain as the Bills' drive continued. Three plays later, Tyler Bass kicked the field goal for a 23-20 victory. 

