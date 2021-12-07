Red zone woes plague Bills again in loss to Patriots

It wasn’t that the Patriots were efficient in the red zone – they were 0-for-1 – but they didn't need to be. Instead, the Bills’ inability to score when needed highlighted the missed opportunities that caved them in.

“I think it's just the familiar topic of shooting ourselves in the foot at (inopportune) times,” center Mitch Morse said. “There's no opportune time to shoot yourself in the foot – we just seem to tend to do it at the absolute worst time.”

The two fourth-quarter drives were the Bills’ longest of the day, 49 and 62 yards, respectively. During them, the Bills looked more like the offense they’ve shown when they’ve played their best this season, despite the conditions. Allen ripped off a 21-yard run on one drive, and connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 26-yard pass, the Bills’ longest play of the day, to start the second. But even when looking closer to what they believe their offensive identity is, the Bills couldn’t score on either.

“With conditions and how defenses are going to play that type of way – going back to that, can’t take a sack there and force us out of field goal range, understanding the weather,” Allen said. “Again, just situational football, gotta be better.”