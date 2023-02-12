Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he “eventually” wants to return to the field.

“That’s always the goal. As a competitor, I’m trying to do things to keep advancing my situation,” he said during a portion of an interview with Michael Strahan that aired during the Super Bowl pregame show. “But I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands. I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance.”

Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, has been in Phoenix this past week to accept the Alan Page Award from the NFL Players Association and reunite with members of the medical team that saved him during the NFL Honors on Thursday.

He recorded the interview late last week. The full interview is scheduled to air Monday on "Good Morning America."

Hamlin appeared on the sideline before the Super Bowl on Sunday and got to a share a moment with his longtime friend and fellow Pennsylvania high school star Miles Sanders, a running back for the Eagles.

Childhood best friends. What a moment. 🤍@BoobieMilesXXIV | @HamlinIsland 📺: #SBLVII -- 6:30pm ET on FOX📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/4aeYpCZYQZ — Original NFL streams | Reddit NFL streams NFLbite (@nflbite_) February 12, 2023

Hamlin's care team was recognized on the field before the game and then Hamlin was introduced. He put up his "heart" gesture and then exchanged hugs and handshakes with the staffers from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the Bills and Bengals athletic training staffs.

Strahan asked Hamlin if he remembered making the hit and standing up. Hamlin paused for a long while and then said, "That's something I don't really want to get too deep in the details of. That's something I'm still trying to work through, you know, why that happened to me."

As he had during public appearances this week, Hamlin told Starahan he was amazed by the outpouring of support.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I couldn’t even believe it,” he said. “It just showed the unity of our league and the entire world, you know. I really believe the whole situation showed we can all come together. It was just a surreal moment.”

Hamlin visited his teammates for the walkthrough before the playoff game against Miami but was in Highmark Stadium for the divisional game against Cincinnati, the same Bengals against whom the Bills were playing when he was injured weeks earlier.

Bills' Damar Hamlin wins NFLPA community service award: 'It's a blessing to be a blessing' The award is the highest honor that the NFL Players Association can bestow upon a player and is determined by a leaguewide vote.

“Just playing them again and not being able to have a part in the game was really an uneasy feeling,” Hamlin said. “It was kind of a feeling of I wish I could do more.”

He said it was an emotional experience, among the many emotional experiences he’s had since his injury. He said the toughest part has been “just processing my emotions.”

“I’m a person who kinda likes my privacy in a way,” he said. “This situation kinda brought me to the light of the world, which is a good thing in a way because I really feel like I stand for so much good and I want to be an example for communities around the world. There’s a reason behind everything.”

Hamlin’s football future has been a topic during Super Bowl Week. In a videoconference with Washington Post editors and reporters, NFL chief medical Dr. Allen Sills said he didn’t know if Hamlin wanted to play again and that’s a personal matter.

Damar Hamlin recognized at NFL Honors: 'It's a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose' "Every day, I'm amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world," Hamlin said. "Encourage to pray, encourage to spread love and encourage to keep fighting, no matter the circumstances."

“It’s his decision,” Sills told the Post. “And he is the person that will need to drive that decision, and then we’ll all line up and support that. So I think that’s something to happen down the road. I think right now the focus is on his recovery and his continued improvement. And then there will be another day and time to discuss all that. But it will be strictly led by him and those that are close to him. And the Buffalo medical staff, I know, has, already engaged and will engage a lot of experts to help provide input and opinions into that process.”

Sills said it will not a “league-led function.”

“What we do in medicine every day is say: ‘Here’s our understanding of risks. Here’s our understanding of the situation. Let us make sure that you have all the information and make a good decision,’ ” Sills said.