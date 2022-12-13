Receiver Cole Beasley signs with Bills' practice squad. Move gives Josh Allen an 'easy button'

Receiver Cole Beasley has ended his brief retirement to return to the Bills.

The team announced Tuesday morning that Beasley, who played two games for Tampa Bay earlier this season, was signed to the Bills' practice squad.

Beasley is eligible to be a game day call-up three times before he must be moved to the active roster. The Bills host Miami on Saturday.

Beasley's return is two weeks after the Bills re-signed John Brown, who has been a practice squad call-up the last two games.

In other roster moves, the Bills signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to the 53-man roster, released defensive tackle C.J. Brewer and released practice squad receiver Marquez Stevenson.

Beasley, 33, caught 231 passes (11 touchdowns) for 2,438 yards in 46 regular season games for the Bills from 2019-21. The Bills released Beasley in March after not being able to execute a trade for him.

Bringing back Beasley could mean the Bills are done waiting for free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s decision. Beckham visited Buffalo on Dec. 3-4, the second of three teams he met with (the New York Giants and Dallas). The Cowboys signed veteran T.Y. Hilton on Monday.

The Beasley move is all about giving quarterback Josh Allen an "easy button" in the passing game, a receiving target that allows the offense to move the chains with a little less stress. Isaiah McKenzie has 38 catches on the season but has not proved to be as consistent a target for Allen out of the slot as the Bills probably could use. McKenzie dropped two passes in Sunday's win against the New York Jets.

Beasley caught four passes for 17 yards (13 offensive snaps) with Tampa Bay, but retired Oct. 5.

“He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,” his agents said at the time. "He is getting back on a plane and going back home. He went from a kid that not one all-star game wanted. We are very appreciative of every team he played for."

Beasley caught 82 passes each of the past two seasons, second on the team both years behind Stefon Diggs. Beasley ranked No. 2 in the NFL in catches out of the slot each of the last two seasons, with 69 in 2021 and 78 in 2020.

Beasley’s playing time waned a bit late last season as the Bills’ offense gained momentum on the road to the playoffs. Beasley played 65% of the offensive snaps overall. But the Bills made more use of McKenzie’s speed and McKenzie’s ability to get open vs. man-to-man coverage later in the year. Over the last five games, counting playoffs, Beasley averaged 45% of the snaps.

Beasley was a controversial figure during the pandemic. He arguably has been the most vocal anti-vaccine proponent among NFL players, saying on social media in the summer of 2021 that he would rather retire than be forced to get vaccinated and wanted to live his life his way.

Beasley has said he is not pro or anti-vaccine but is "pro choice" to allow each person to make an individual decision. He tested positive last season and did not play in a game against New England.

In a statement posted on Instagram at the time titled #letBeaseplay, Beasley said, "Just to be clear: Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are. Vaxxed players are playing with Covid every week now because they don't test. One of my vaxxed teammates is in the hospital missing games. I'm sure he didn't get this same energy.

"Thank you for those who support. To everyone else, if you don't get what's happening there is nothing anybody can do for you."

Beasley and McKenzie were fined early in the 2021 season for not wearing their masks in the team facility, though Beasley said he was fined for taking "five steps" into the facility without his mask on. McKenzie responded to the fine by getting vaccinated.