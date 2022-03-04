Receiver Cole Beasley gets permission from Bills to seek a trade

"Sometimes Isaiah, when he got his chances, he made plays. I think that kind of took Cole out of the game sometimes just for our running stuff and as we got our running game going a little bit down the stretch, we just felt Isaiah really helped that because the stuff behind the line of scrimmage is harder for these linebackers or whoever the safety coming down to read, and it’s not a way we would use Cole. Cole can still play and he’ll continue to play in this league. His diminished snaps was just more where our offense was at the time. We had a lot of pieces."

McKenzie is set to become a free agent this month, but a departure by Beasley would increase his chances of getting a good deal from the Bills to come back.

Beasley has caught 231 passes over the past three seasons for the Bills, making him one of Beane's better acquisitions in free agency. He's not been without controversy, though. Beasley was outspoken about the NFL's Covid-19 protocols, so much so that he became the unofficial voice of vaccine hesitancy in the league. He threatened to retire last June if the league conducted the 2021 season with drastically different rules in place for players who have been vaccinated versus those who have not. Coincidentally, the league on Thursday announced that all Covid-19 protocols have officially been suspended.