Reading the Fan Meter: It was an up-and-down season for Bills Mafia

Weeks 3 and 4

Ah, the great point-differential era. In the three games after the opening loss, the Bills outscored their opponents by a hearty 118-21. All 21 of those points allowed came in one game, as the defense shut out the Dolphins and the Texans. It was exhilarating, it was dominant, it was historic. But here’s the thing: It was also against three lesser opponents, with the Dolphins in particular about to head into a tailspin. A win’s a win, right? Fans for the most part pointed to the scoreboard, even if wary of the upcoming schedule. Meter reading: 3.5

Week 5

The Kansas City game felt like a chance to exorcise some demons, the AFC Championship Game loss still so fresh. In the end, the only thing that could stop the Bills was the weather, with a lightning delay making halftime about an hour longer. Weirder halftime delays have happened. But fans who stayed up until the roughly 12:35 a.m. ET ending were treated to the Bills posting an 18-point victory on the road, an early season statement win. Meter reading: 4

Week 9