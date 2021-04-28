Reading the Draft Meter for Bills in first round

Jay: Owusu-Koramoah is the type of sideline-to-sideline defender every team is after. He’s somewhere between a linebacker and safety in terms of size, which may scare some teams, but with his physical gifts and playmaking, should go in the top 20. Meter: 2.5.

Christian Barmore, Alabama defensive tackle

Mark: You have to like the size and power. The issue is his best position is 3-technique. He can flex to 1-technique, which is what the Bills need. But with Ed Oliver on board, why draft a guy who you’re not going to play at his best position? Meter: 3.0.

Jay: Barmore is among the best of what’s viewed as a very weak defensive tackle crop. Lately, there have been whispers about his draft stock falling due to some resistance to coaching at Alabama. That doesn’t fit in well with Sean McDermott’s process. Meter: 2.0.

Gregory Rousseau, Miami edge rusher