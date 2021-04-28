Reading the Draft Meter for Bills in first round

News' Bills reporters Mark Gaughan and Jay Skurski read the Draft Meter on players who could land in Buffalo at No. 30 in the Thursday's first round of the NFL draft. The scale goes from 1 (least likely) to 10 (most likely).
Travis Etienne, Clemson running back
Mark: If Brandon Beane thinks there isn’t an edge rusher or cornerback worth taking at 30, I’ll support it. I hope that’s not the case. Running backs are too replaceable. The other positions are bigger needs and offer better value and more long-term benefit. Meter: 7.5.
Jay: Brandon Beane has been blunt in describing the Bills’ backfield, saying that it does not possess a home-run hitter. That’s Etienne, who scored 78 touchdowns at Clemson. Beane’s not afraid of taking a running back in the first round, especially if he believes that player can be a difference-maker. Meter: 8.5.
Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State cornerback
Mark: Maybe 30 is a little high. At 30 1/8 inches, he doesn’t meet the Bills’ arm-length requirement. But the guy is a baller. Quick feet. Good instincts. Plays man and zone, outside and inside. You worry about him vs. huge WRs. Trade back and get him. Meter: 7.5.
Jay: The bloodlines are good as the son of a former Pro Bowler. So is the production, with three interceptions in eight games in 2020. The size is a bit of a question mark, at 5 feet, 10 inches and 180 pounds, which may mean a move to the slot at the NFL is coming. Meter: 7.0.
Jayson Oweh, Penn State edge rusher
Mark: He’s a freak athlete. Turns the corner. He didn’t play football until his junior year of high school. No sacks in 2020. If Brandon Beane thinks he’s not a big risk, then I’m all in on him. But until then, I view him as too big a gamble. Meter: 3.5.
Jay: Yes, a Penn State edge rusher in the first round will scare plenty of Bills fans. Oweh will have trouble escaping the Aaron Maybin comparison. He didn’t have any sacks in 2020, but Big Ten coaches still voted him first-team all-conference. His best football is ahead of him. Meter: 9.0.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame linebacker
Mark: Fugetaboutit. He’ll be gone before the Bills pick. The most talented of our 10 prospects. LB really only is a backup need. But he’d allow Bills to stay in base front, like Carolina did with Shaq Thompson, maybe 40% of the time. Meter: 2.0.
Jay: Owusu-Koramoah is the type of sideline-to-sideline defender every team is after. He’s somewhere between a linebacker and safety in terms of size, which may scare some teams, but with his physical gifts and playmaking, should go in the top 20. Meter: 2.5.
Christian Barmore, Alabama defensive tackle
Mark: You have to like the size and power. The issue is his best position is 3-technique. He can flex to 1-technique, which is what the Bills need. But with Ed Oliver on board, why draft a guy who you’re not going to play at his best position? Meter: 3.0.
Jay: Barmore is among the best of what’s viewed as a very weak defensive tackle crop. Lately, there have been whispers about his draft stock falling due to some resistance to coaching at Alabama. That doesn’t fit in well with Sean McDermott’s process. Meter: 2.0.
Gregory Rousseau, Miami edge rusher
Mark: No. He has awesome length but not enough bend. Didn’t beat people clean. Too many sacks when the QB held the ball for 27 seconds. He’s real good rushing from inside, but the Bills already have enough people who can do that. Meter: 1.0.
Jay: Rousseau’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, pumped up his client last week, saying “multiple teams” have told him they will take Rousseau in the first round if he’s available. We’ll see. Rousseau opted out of the 2020 season, which has made it tough to project where he’ll land. There’s a decent chance he’s available at No. 30. Meter: 5.5.
Joe Tryon, Washington edge rusher
Mark: A lot to like. He fits the Bills’ profile. Great effort. Powerful. Sets the edge. Seems to love football. Good bull rush. You see some bend around the edge but he’s not Jerry Hughes. Maybe it’s just because he’s raw and needs more pass rush moves. Meter: 6.0.
Jay: Another opt-out from the 2020 season, Tryon had eight sacks in 13 games in 2019. He’s got the ideal size at 6 feet, 5 inches and 259 pounds, but can he bend the edge? How different is he from A.J. Epenesa, drafted in the second round last year by the Bills? Meter: 7.0.
Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse cornerback
Mark: I like it. I’d give it a 10 if he lasted to 61, or the Bills traded up to get him at, say, 50. At 6 feet, 2 1/2 inches with long arms, he’d be a weapon for Bills secondary. He’s smart and showed good recognition in zone coverage. Meter: 7.0.
Jay: Melifonwu broke up 17 passes over the past two seasons at Syracuse. He’s big (6 feet, 2 inches and 204 pounds) and tough. Most analysts have Melifonwu as a second-round talent, but there will be some surprises in the first round. He could be one of them. Meter: 6.0.
Greg Newsome II, Northwestern cornerback
Mark: Love him but a lot of mocks have him going at No. 23 to the Jets or No. 28 to the Saints. Long, good feet, played a lot of zone but can play man. Willing vs. the run. Competitive. He’s had some injuries. Meter: 5.0.
Jay: Newsome ran well at his pro day (reported 4.38-second 40-yard dash), answering perhaps the biggest question facing him. He didn’t get beat deep at Northwestern and tackles well for the position. The only issue is availability. He’s not likely to be on the board at No. 30. Meter: 4.0.
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss wide receiver
Mark: I’m against Etienne but in favor of Moore. Why? Odds are the Bills will have to replace either Cole Beasley or Emmanuel Sanders in 2022. Moore runs 4.35. A slot guy who can flex outside. He’ll be a better Isaiah McKenzie right away. Meter: 4.5.