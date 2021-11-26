Reactions: Bills batter Saints, Twitter loves the turkey legs

The Buffalo Bills got to chomp on celebratory turkey legs after laying waste to the New Orleans Saints 31-6 on Thanksgiving night in the Caesars Superdome, and Bills Twitter signed off pleased after a rocky start.
With a pair of TD receptions, Dawson Knox set the Bills' all-time record for touchdowns by a tight end in a single season, while Ed Oliver and Mario Addison were among the Buffalo defenders who made life miserable for Saints' quarterback Trevor Siemian. A potentially serious injury to Tre'Davious White, the Bills' star cornerback, cast a shadow on the win.
Josh Allen dices up Saints in second half
Josh Allen president of thanksgiving— x man the phonix (@CalmCh0wder) November 26, 2021
Thank you, Bills for letting me ease peacefully into a wine-induced sleep.— Lindsay (@wordswithlindZ) November 26, 2021
josh allen in the first half vs josh allen in the second half pic.twitter.com/tjLNXKhJeY— chloe wojtanik (@chloewojj) November 26, 2021
When @JoshAllenQB said, “For OUR city.” 🥺🥺🥺— Justin Zwawa (@Justin_Zwawa) November 26, 2021
I will leave my wife and kids for Josh Allen RIGHT NOW JUST SAY THE WORD.— JOSH (@BENKSY_1) November 26, 2021
Love for Dawson Knox
I need to sign the Dawson Knox apology form— Molly (@Mollyannexx) November 26, 2021
Dawson Knox with a mouthful of turkey leg officially reached peak level of attractiveness for me.— 🄰🄸🄼🄴🄴 🦬 (@aimzers84) November 26, 2021
Dawson “I took too big of a bite” Knox— jaundice (@gomebome) November 26, 2021
On Tre'Davious White's injury
Bills fans should gather at the airport tonight to offer their knees to Tre White— JB Bickerstaff (@jb9_6) November 26, 2021
Not kidding even a little, I might cry when Tre isn’t there to run up and take a bite from the turkey leg again— Jake Battistoni (@jakebattistoni) November 26, 2021
Dawson Knox being the greatest Bills TE since sliced bread was invented is cool but can I get a tre white update— matt. (@Matt_Hervan) November 26, 2021
Again, if Tre is done we are done @BuffaloBills— Christopher Brunner (@theBRUNNERshow) November 26, 2021
Halftime concerns
*Bills up 10-0 at halftime*Also me: pic.twitter.com/TarOCNe9VB— Adam Gorski (@AdamGorski_) November 26, 2021
I do not have the emotional capacity to deal with the Bills being anything less than perfect in the second half.— Buffalo Girl (@BuffaloGrlProbs) November 26, 2021
Bills lead 10-0 but I want to throw up— James (@james161723) November 26, 2021
Bills gonna win this game 31-10 and I’m still gonna feel like garbage about this team😂— Zack Degnan (@ZDegs75) November 26, 2021
Bills are lucky the Saints offense is incompetent— Jeff (@Jhare16) November 26, 2021
The 2021 Buffalo Bills O-Line literally offends my eyes— josh (@Jsshuua) November 26, 2021
Grab bag
The Bills are a dome team. BUILD A DOME!!!!!— Brian Roth (@BrianRoth95) November 26, 2021
Hahahaah Diggs tried to put the turkey leg back— karen pelligra (@KPelligra) November 26, 2021
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Hoping it’s been a great day. Looking forward to my man Josh Allen (and the Bills) to take it to the Saints. Should be a beat down. See you tomorrow live from The Match— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 26, 2021
He wants one more, but it is getting late!!! C'mon Bills pic.twitter.com/MZDdnzrB6Y— ; Scott Michalak (@ScottyMCSS) November 26, 2021