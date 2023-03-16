Even as the outcome drew closer, safety Jordan Poyer wasn’t sure how likely it was that he would end up back with the Buffalo Bills.

“I would say like 50-50,” Poyer said Thursday.

Poyer and the Bills agreed to terms on a two-year contract on Wednesday, keeping the safety in Buffalo.

“I've been here six years,” Poyer said. “I love it here. I'm comfortable here, and I know the expectations that this organization has for me and the expectations that I have elsewhere, with my teammates, with the coaches.”

He also brought up multiple times “unfinished business” to take care of with the Bills.

“I feel pretty salty about the way the season ended last year, with everything that had gone on, and then losing a home playoff game against Cincinnati was tough,” Poyer said.

Still, it was never a given that Poyer would be back.

Poyer entered last spring hoping for a contract extension, which never came. Then, after this season, Poyer wanted to explore his options in the free agency. The process was “pretty stressful for about a month,” he said, as he waited to see how it would play out.

He found the unknowns to be surprising, and he mulled the possibility that his age was a factor in how other teams evaluated him. Poyer turns 32 in April. He let agent Drew Rosenhaus handle things as he watched other safeties come off the board. He leaned on his family as he waited.

"I was seeing what else is out there, and there wasn't anything out there that I would have been happy about going to do," he said.

While he entertained the possibility of going elsewhere, Poyer never shut the door on Buffalo.

“I knew that one of the main things going into the offseason was to not alienate any relationships in this organization,” Poyer said. “I have no ill feelings towards anybody out here, anybody in this building or anything like that. I wanted to, if that was my last game as a Buffalo Bill, I wanted to go out on a positive note with no negativity wherever it was that I ended up playing, whether I played somewhere else or I retired.”

General Manager Brandon Beane said he was always hopeful that the Bills would be able to bring back Poyer, but that it didn’t solidify until Wednesday.

“We want all our people that do leave to hit it big, but glad to get him back and re-pair him with Micah (Hyde),” Beane said Thursday. “He's a leader, he's a dog, he brings an edge to our defense, and he can take the ball away.”

Poyer finished last season with four interceptions, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble and 63 total tackles. But the season took a toll.

Poyer said he considered retiring after the season.

“To be honest, the day after the game, I was like, 'Man, F this, I'm done,’” Poyer said. “But I had to kind of decompress a little bit and my wife said the same thing: 'Jordan, just take a couple weeks, man.’”

He went to the Pro Bowl, and there, he started to feel like himself again.

“Last year was probably the hardest year I’ve probably ever had to go through, mentally and physically,” Poyer said.

There was losing Micah Hyde for the season, which added to Poyer’s plate.

Then, there were the injuries. His elbow. His ribs. His lung. His knee. His foot. Poyer missed just four games, pushing himself to play. He heard the chatter about his impact when in the lineup, and it bolstered his resolve.

“Everybody was saying, ‘Oh, we’re 6-0 when Poyer plays! We’re 7-0 when Poyer plays!’ And I’m sitting here like, ‘Well, damn! I’ve got one elbow. I’m trying to just get right,’” Poyer said. “And it’s like, 'Well damn, now I gotta go out here and play.'

“So, it was a lot of pressure, it was a lot of stress. But at the same time, I wouldn't have changed it at all. I feel like I’m a better man and a better player because of it.”

Poyer reflected on his journey, starting as a seventh-round draft pick and now entering Year 11. But even across all that experience, last season still revealed new lessons.

“You’re gonna get out of this game what you put in, and I’ve put my whole life into this game,” Poyer said. “Driving to Kansas City – that’s how much I love this game. Playing hurt all season long – that’s how much I love this game, that’s how much I love my teammates.

“And like I said, it taught me a lot about myself. It taught me a lot about a lot of people around me, gave me a lot of perspective on life. Gave me a lot of perspective on football, and like I said, moving forward, it’s gonna make me a better player because of it, and it’s gonna make us a better team for going through what we had to go through last year. A fresh start.”

Poyer did get emotional talking about being back in the building and seeing people he’s gotten to know over the last six years.

Most significant is continuing to play with Hyde. Once the deal was finalized, it didn’t take Poyer long to reach out to Hyde.

“A minute,” Poyer said. “I was probably still just hanging up the phone as my phone was dialing. I called him right away, man.”

Their friendship runs deep outside of One Bills Drive, but is critical to the Buffalo defense.

“When you get a chance to hold onto a Poyer for another year, and these two together for another year, you don’t take it for granted,” Beane said.

Poyer will be back on the field sooner rather than later.

“I’ll be out here for OTAs,” Poyer quipped. “I don’t got any contract issues now, so I’ll be out here for OTAs.”

From there, Poyer doesn’t have certainty on how long he’d like to play past this year.

“I don't have an amount of time, no,” Poyer said. “I'd like to get a championship. I don't know, maybe if we get a championship this year, I'll ride off into the sunset. I would like to play as long as my body can tell me I can play. I love this game with a passion.”