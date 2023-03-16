Bills safety Jordan Poyer was glad to be "home."

"I didn’t want to leave," Poyer told reporters Thursday. "I’m home now. This is where I’m going to finish my career and I’m excited."

He later said, "These are my people. I'm comfortable here. I know the expectations."

Poyer, 31, agreed to a two-year contract Wednesday and signed the deal Thursday. Terms have not been disclosed.

"There were teams that were interested," he said. "There were teams that wanted me on their football teams and thought I would be a huge asset to help win. Lot of calls, lots of conversations with my wife about being here, being there, being in Buffalo. Ultimately it was where I thought it was going to be make me happy and where it was going to be the best with me and family."

Poyer said it was stressful for about a month in dealing with the unknown. He sad he juggled calls with other teams and tried to stay positive and let agent Drew Rosenhaus handle the business side.

"I was testing the market. I was a free agent and seeing what else is out there," he said. "There wasn't anything else out there that I was wanted to do. What is going to make Jordan Poyer happy. That's what my wife, 'What's going to make Jordan Poyer happy?' Being here is going to make me happy, being here with the guys I'm here with and the community I've grown to love and seeing all the people in here today, the people you've built relationships with over six years. It's really special."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Poyer, who was injured for parts of the past season, said he thinks he can "play at a high level."

"I still feel like I have some of my best ball ahead of me," Poyer said. "I feel like I'm going to help this team win a lot of football games."

Poyer said he immediately called Micah Hyde after he agreed to the deal. He said the goal hasn't changed since he and Hyde arrived in 2017.

"That’s been our goal since we got here – to win a championship for this community – and that hasn’t changed," he said. "We do have the right team to do that.

After going through the process, Poyer said, "I have no ill feelings to anyone in this building. If that was last game with the Buffalo Bills (against Bengals), I didn’t want to go out with any negativity whether I played somewhere else or retired."

Poyer mentioned the possibility of retirement a few times, and it was something he weighed: "The day after the game, I was like, '(Bleep) this, I'm done.'"

He said he needed a few weeks to decompress. "I knew that if I just had some time to get my body right, I'd be perfectly fine," he said.

Check back for updates.