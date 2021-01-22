Ravens' Marlon Humphrey gets his wings, and yes, they do have something to do with Buffalo

Now, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey definitely knows that Buffalo wings have something to do with Buffalo, N.Y.

When the Baltimore Ravens arrived in Western New York last Friday, Humphrey tweeted the simple question. Some thought it was a shot at the area. Even the Bills social media team took it personally.

Humphrey later tweeted that he "really didn't know," and wished the Bills luck in their next game, which would be Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

Humphrey tweeted, "Everybody different but I would rather root for the team I lost to to win it all.”

Humphrey's wing curiosity and postgame support led fan Evan Rarick to suggest that the Bills send Humphrey some wings.

Well, here you go. Humphrey tweeted a photo of Duff's wings that were delivered to him Friday, along with the instructions on how to heat them. He also had some more kind words for the Bills.