Linebacker Patrick Queen of the Baltimore Ravens made an unexpected – and unappreciated – appearance in the EA Sports Madden 24 cover reveal trailer for Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Queen is the player whom Allen's video game simulation runs over at the end of the video on his way to the end zone. Allen is the first Bills player to be named the Madden cover athlete.

Queen took to social media to fire back at EA Sports on Wednesday.

Patrick Queen is not a fan of Madden release video pic.twitter.com/Ek95YuANWY pic.twitter.com/rsEm8J8cDa — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 7, 2023

Ryan Mink, the editorial director for the Ravens' website, jumped to Queen's defense, posting a video of the game and the video from the meeting between the Bills and Ravens.

@EAMaddenNFL y’all saw something on film I didn’t see cause I swore I flipped him already — 🦈 (@Patrickqueen_) June 7, 2023

Queen responded to Mink's tweet by asking EA Sports to "come correct next time."

Bills fans were among those who countered with their own visual, with a video of Allen evading Queen and other Ravens defenders on the goal line. The plays seems likely to be the one that is reflected in the trailer.

Mink pointed out that Queen had three hits on Allen and five tackles in the Bills' 23-20 victory in Week 4 last season.

"Most notably, Queen was flattened zero times," Mink wrote. "The Bills did win, 23-20, however and Allen scored on an 11-yard run with Queen in pursuit.

Apparently, the other unintended consequence of Queen's reaction will be the fate of the fish he was planning to catch Wednesday.

"Man I woke up with good energy too," he tweeted. "Was gone go fish, release. Now they gotta see the oven."