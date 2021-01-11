Ravens' defense back at full strength and on roll after win over Titans

“The defensive effort ... it was disciplined,” Harbaugh said. “It was eyes on your luggage. It was finishing. It was running to the ball. It was tackling. Up front, our defensive line did a very good job against their very good offensive line.”

The Ravens’ defense ranked seventh in yards allowed, eighth against the run and sixth against the pass.

But there was a midseason stretch when the defense had some problems, losing four out of five before going on the team’s current six-game win streak.

Run-stuffing defensive tackle Brandon Williams missed three games in the middle of the season. Dominant defensive end Calais Campbell missed four games. Both are back.

And the Ravens’ defensive backfield is now at full strength. Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters returned after missing Weeks 15 and 16 with a calf injury. Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith is back after missing Weeks 15 to 17 with rib and shoulder injuries.

“He fought through some pain and covered extremely well,” Harbaugh said of Smith. “It was big for us to put him out in the mix at corner.”

Both of those players are key because the Ravens face a very different challenge Saturday. The Titans lived by the run. The Bills live by the pass.