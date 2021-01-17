Ravens decided to rarely blitz Josh Allen, and Bills' offense did enough for victory

Quarterback Josh Allen had all the time in the world to scan the field before unleashing a pass that Stefon Diggs caught for a 13-yard gain during the Buffalo Bills' first offensive play of Saturday night’s AFC divisional playoff contest against the Baltimore Ravens.
While that drive did not produce any points after a drop in the end zone by rookie Gabriel Davis, it did show that this Bills offense with a more seasoned Allen under center wouldn’t be bullied into mistakes by a Ravens defense that loves to blitz. It also revealed the respect Allen and the Bills’ offense have earned during a breakout season that still has plenty of juice.
While the Buffalo defense took the spotlight for its role in the 17-3 triumph that propelled the Bills into their first AFC championship game since January 1994 (the end of 1993 season), the efforts of the Allen-led offense – specifically the starting offensive line of Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams – against the vaunted Baltimore defense shouldn’t be forgotten.
Yardage-wise, the Bills only gained 220 yards, averaging 4.0 yards on just 55 plays. They only had the ball for 24 minutes, 27 seconds. Not spectacular in the grand scheme of things compared to what we've seen this season.
But the unit didn’t turn the ball over. It yielded just two sacks with Baltimore getting credit for just three other hits on Allen. Most importantly, the offense produced when it needed to give its defense a lead to protect.
In the playoffs, sometimes that’s good enough.
“We just kept fighting,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “We kept playing and that’s what you got to do in these games.”
“Our guys played today with a hungry attitude and you saw the results,” said Allen, who completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown, and, as he often does, talked about the Bills leaving "meat on the bone."
But the performance is another sign of just how Allen and this line have improved since the 2019 meeting between the teams. In that one, the Ravens’ defense pretty much controlled things during a 24-17 win.
They blitzed the Bills 62.5% of the time, sacking Allen six times and limiting Buffalo to just 3.2 yards per play. The Bills finished with fewer total yards (209) on more plays in that game (68). Buffalo only gained 105 of those yards through the air.
Forward to Saturday night: a Baltimore team that ranked first in the NFL in the percentage of plays in which it brought the heat at 45% opted to be more selective when it rushed five or more against Allen – guarding against giving up big plays downfield by doubling Diggs and John Brown and limited Cole Beasley. That’s a sign of just how much improved Allen and the Bills have become against the blitz.
Allen entered the game having completed 67.5% of his passes against the blitz for 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions and eight sacks. He averaged 8.2 yards per pass attempt in those situations.
The Ravens had insisted that Allen's success against the blitz was going to alter their intention. "That's who we are. That's what we've done," defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale told reporters Wednesday.
Well, in the first quarter Saturday, Allen was blitzed just once on 10 dropbacks. According to NextGen Stats, the Ravens blitzed 22% in the first half, which is the lowest by a team in a game this season. The previous low was 27%.
“Josh has done a critical job of taking what’s given to him, understanding that every game is going to be different,” Morse said. “Protection-wise it was all about communication. They still got home a few times. For us they’re a remarkable third-down defense and can be very multiple so for us it was being efficient on first and second down. We knew we needed to take advantage of the possessions.”
The Bills improved to 6-0 against teams whose defense ranked in the top 10 with Saturday’s win. The Ravens were regarded as perhaps being more of a challenge than Pittsburgh and Miami – some of the top defenses the Bills thrashed en route to winning the AFC East title.
Baltimore was good but not mighty, which it needed to be in this one.
With the game tied 3-3, the Bills crafted its best drive when they needed to produce points. After running the ball just three times in the first half, the Bills mixed in four rushes with seven pass plays during a 66-yard drive. The possession ended with Allen's 3-yard touchdown pass to Diggs on a wide-receiver screen.