Ravens decided to rarely blitz Josh Allen, and Bills' offense did enough for victory

The Ravens had insisted that Allen's success against the blitz was going to alter their intention. "That's who we are. That's what we've done," defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale told reporters Wednesday.

Well, in the first quarter Saturday, Allen was blitzed just once on 10 dropbacks. According to NextGen Stats, the Ravens blitzed 22% in the first half, which is the lowest by a team in a game this season. The previous low was 27%.

“Josh has done a critical job of taking what’s given to him, understanding that every game is going to be different,” Morse said. “Protection-wise it was all about communication. They still got home a few times. For us they’re a remarkable third-down defense and can be very multiple so for us it was being efficient on first and second down. We knew we needed to take advantage of the possessions.”

The Bills improved to 6-0 against teams whose defense ranked in the top 10 with Saturday’s win. The Ravens were regarded as perhaps being more of a challenge than Pittsburgh and Miami – some of the top defenses the Bills thrashed en route to winning the AFC East title.

Baltimore was good but not mighty, which it needed to be in this one.