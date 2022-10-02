Ravens DB Marcus Peters, coach John Harbaugh get in heated argument after loss

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters had to be restrained after screaming in frustration at coach John Harbaugh as the Ravens were coming off the field, according to multiple reports. Peters threw his helmet in anger.

As Tyler Bass jogged on the field for the game-winning field goal, CBS showed a clearly agitated Peters exchanged words with Harbaugh and had to be calmed and held back by coaches and teammates. The dialogue continued at the game's end.

"Emotions run high. We're on the same page," Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "We have an honest relationship.

"I love Marcus Peters. I hope he still loves me," the coach said with a chuckle.

Marcus Peters was NOT happy with John Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/ibDbJX7GUm — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 2, 2022

According to The Baltimore Sun, Peters had moved toward the end of the sideline as if he were trying to communicate something to the coaches. Harbaugh told reporters afterward that he trusted the defense.

