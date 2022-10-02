 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ravens DB Marcus Peters, coach John Harbaugh get in heated argument after loss

  • Updated
Bills-Ravens-NFL-Football-New Era Field-Scull

Baltimore Ravens defender Marcus Peters chugs a beer in the stands after breaking up a Buffalo Bills pass during the fourth quarter at then-New Era Field in 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters had to be restrained after screaming in frustration at coach John Harbaugh as the Ravens were coming off the field, according to multiple reports. Peters threw his helmet in anger. 

As Tyler Bass jogged on the field for the game-winning field goal, CBS showed a clearly agitated Peters exchanged words with Harbaugh and had to be calmed and held back by coaches and teammates. The dialogue continued at the game's end. 

"Emotions run high. We're on the same page," Harbaugh told reporters after the game. "We have an honest relationship.

"I love Marcus Peters. I hope he still loves me," the coach said with a chuckle.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Peters had moved toward the end of the sideline as if he were trying to communicate something to the coaches. Harbaugh told reporters afterward that he trusted the defense.

This is a developing story.

