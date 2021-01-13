Ravens coordinator's comparisons put Bills’ Josh Allen in great QB company

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale was asked by reporters what he told his defense about defending Bills QB Josh Allen. Martindale offered high praise in advance of Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game.

He said Allen was like a young Ben Roethlisberger with his size and the way he extends plays, but with Dan Marino's arm.

He then went a step further with Allen as a runner, saying that they need to be as ready to tackle Allen as they were to stop NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry in Sunday's playoff game against Tennessee. Martindale said bringing Allen to the ground is just as challenging.

Last year against Baltimore, Allen was 17 for 39 for 146 yards with a touchdown and was sacked six times in the Bills' 24-17 loss in Orchard Park.

Martindale blitzed on 30 of 48 drop backs, 62.5%, according to Buffalo News charting. That’s the heaviest blitz rate Allen has seen in his three-year career.