Here is a look at the Bills' needs in the NFL draft by position with a ranking from 1 to 10. One means lowest priority; 10 means highest priority.

The need ranking reflects the overall situation for the Bills' six picks in the draft, not specifically for how they use the No. 27 pick in Round 1.

Compiled by Bills beat reporters Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran.

Wide receiver

The view from here is the Bills need to add a quality slot-receiver option. That’s more of a priority than bringing in competition for outside No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis, although that is not out of the question. The Bills signed speedy Deonte Harty from New Orleans. He had a career-best 36 catches in 2021. Harty has big-play, run-after-the-catch ability. The Bills obviously think he can be an upgrade from Isaiah McKenzie. Is Harty ready to be a high-end, third-down receiving option for Josh Allen? Questionable.

The top four wideouts are Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba, TCU's Quentin Flowers, Boston College's Zay Flowers and USC's Jordan Addison. If one is available to the Bills at No. 27, receiver could be the pick. There’s also a fair chance the Bills could get a wideout they like in the second or third rounds.

Need ranking: 8 out of 10.

Linebacker

How are the Bills going to replace Tremaine Edmunds, who signed in free agency for a whopping $18 million a year with the Chicago Bears? The Bills re-signed Tyrel Dodson, who started three games last season when Edmunds was sidelined. They have second-year men Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector, drafted in the third and seventh rounds, respectively, last year.

The Bills likely saw the thin 2023 LB group on the horizon in drafting two players to the position last year. But at 224 pounds, Bernard is small for the middle ‘backer position. Spector is way more athletic than his seventh-round draft standing suggests, but at 6-foot-1 is not exactly long and rangy.

The Bills signed safety Taylor Rapp, a starting-caliber player. That signals a shift to more one-linebacker, six-defensive-back, dime packages. If the Bills are looking for an immediate starter in the draft, options could be Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Arkansas’ Drew Sanders or Clemson’s Trenton Simpson.

If the Bills are going to look for an immediate starter in the draft, there are upsides and downsides with each of the top three prospects.

Need ranking: 7 out of 10.

Offensive tackle

The extent of the Bills' confidence in right tackle Spencer Brown will be tested in the draft. The No. 27 pick in the first round isn’t looking like a surefire spot to take a tackle, although it’s not out of the question.

Brown was hampered by offseason back surgery last year, which caused him to miss all spring and most of training camp. He showed signs of progress the last month of the regular season. But the Bills need him to take a leap forward in 2023. The Bills resigned David Quessenberry and the only tackle after that is 2021 fifth-round pick Tommy Doyle, who missed almost the entire 2022 season with a knee injury.

The Bills could use someone in the first four rounds to push Brown and provide more insurance.

Need ranking: 7 out of 10.

Defensive tackle

Last seen, the Bills’ defense was getting rolled for 172 yards rushing by Cincinnati in the AFC playoffs. The Bills played that game without an injured DaQuan Jones, but it was still an eyesore to finish the season.

The Bills have been a bring-back-the-whole-group mindset this offseason, keeping Ed Oliver and his $10.753 million, fully guaranteed salary (basically immoveable), reworking Tim Settle's contract and re-signing Jordan Phillips to a one-year deal.

Eight defensive tackles are under contract, but General Manager Brandon Beane floated the idea last week of drafting a player at that position, pointing out how Jones, Oliver, Settle and Phillips are all scheduled for free agency after the season.

Using a Day 3 pick on a big body who be a base package run stopper makes sense.

Need ranking: 6 out of 10.

Defensive end

The Bills enter the draft with six defensive ends under contract, so it is just a matter of how they add more players – draft, undrafted rookies or veteran free agency. Maybe a combination of all three.

This is a critical year for the three young pass rushers. A.J. Epenesa is a free agent next March, Greg Rousseau’s 2025 contract option deadline is after next year’s draft and Boogie Basham has to prove he is a part of the team’s future core.

If Von Miller misses the start of the season following knee surgery, Rousseau will have the focus on him. Before sustaining multiple lower-body injuries last year, he had four sacks in the first four games.

The Bills re-signed Shaq Lawson last week and Kingsley Jonathan is also under contract.

If an edge player falls, the Bills should take a flier if they feel he can be a situational pass rusher.

Need ranking: 6 out of 10.

Running back

Be prepared to duel your neighbor on this one as the Great Running Back Debate continues.

Is Bijan Robinson from Texas too good to pass up if available at 27? Are James Cook, Nyheim Hines and newly signed Damien Harris enough to use the draft for other needs?

In letting Devin Singletary go, the Bills signaled their belief that Cook can carry a bigger load. Hines was not particularly involved in the offense after he arrived midseason last year, but Beane intimated that the plan is to better utilize him going forward. Harris is on a one-year deal, giving the Bills a chance to see how he pans out.

The Bills are in an ongoing pursuit to improve their run game, so when it comes to need, they still must get better. Whether they use this year’s draft to do so is the question.

Need ranking: 5 out of 10.

Tight end

There are a couple of ways to look at this. The Bills have an unquestioned starter at the position. Dawson Knox is entering the first season of a big-money, four-year contract extension that he signed last year. Knox plays in every situation. Because of that, you could successfully argue the position should not be viewed as a top draft priority.

However, if you’re of the belief that tight end provides the best value with the 27th overall pick in the first round – and there’s a very good chance that it might – then you can build a pretty sound case for why taking a player at the position makes sense. Adding a dynamic tight end to pair with Knox would open some intriguing options for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey when it comes to running two tight end sets. If this offseason is about adding weapons around Allen, does it really matter in what form (wide receiver, running back, tight end)?

Per Buffalo News charting, the Bills ran 43 plays in 12 personnel (two tight ends), representing 4.1% of the total, and averaged 5.7 yards per play in 2022. Knox had 48 of the Bills' 57 receptions by tight ends. Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney combined for the other nine.

A tight end in the first round would be rare – the Bills haven’t taken one since they drafted Notre Dame’s Tony Hunter two picks before Jim Kelly in 1983.

Need ranking: 5 out of 10

Safety

It’s a good bet that Beane was well aware of the weakness of the class when he entered into free agency.

In re-signing Jordan Poyer and getting former Los Angeles Ram Taylor Rapp on board with a bargain, one-year contract, Beane took a position with significant question marks heading into the offseason and turned it into a strength.

With Poyer and Micah Hyde expected back and fully healthy, the Bills will return one of the best duos in the league. Rapp gives head coach Sean McDermott a chess piece who can be used in different spots on the defense. Damar Hamlin also intends to return to the field. The team isn’t likely to prioritize safety early in the draft, but adding a developmental player can't be ruled out, as there is a long-term need at the position.

Need ranking: 4 out of 10.

Interior offensive line

The odds the Bills go with a guard early in the draft have substantially decreased thanks to moves made in free agency, starting with signing Connor McGovern to a five-year contract.

The Bills also signed insurance in David Edwards, a four-year-veteran who played for Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer with the Los Angeles Rams. Five-year veteran Ike Boettger was brought back on a one-year deal. Eight-year veteran Greg Mancz also was brought back on a one-year deal.

Tackle is more of a priority. But the Bills still could use a young, developmental prospect at guard or center, if the right one is on the board when the Bills pick.

Need ranking: 4 out of 10.

Cornerback

This should not be a high-priority position for the Bills in the early rounds of the draft. The team invested a first-round pick in Kaiir Elam out of Florida last year, and needs him to take a big jump in his second season. Simply put, Elam needs to be a quality starter.

If he becomes one, the Bills will have a great trio of cornerbacks. Tre’Davious White should be fully healthy from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered in November 2021, and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is a dependable option.

The Bills also have quality depth with Dane Jackson and Christian Benford, who was a big find by Beane in the sixth round of last year’s draft. The possibility of Benford moving to safety has been floated, but with the way the Bills have addressed that position this offseason, it might be best to leave Benford at cornerback.

A late-round pick at the position is never a bad idea.

Need ranking: 3 out of 10.

Quarterback

The Bills’ need – or lack thereof – at this spot is pretty straightforward. They have Josh Allen. I’m supposed to write a little more here, so here goes: They have Josh Allen. They have Josh Allen. They have Josh Allen. They have Josh Allen. They have Josh Allen. They have Josh Allen.

But on a more serious note, not only do they have Josh Allen, but the Bills are decent when it comes to the quarterback room, or at least as far as it is realistic, given their other needs. Of course, it is a step back if anything were to happen to (Josh) Allen, but the Bills seem comfortable with Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley to build up their buddy.

Need ranking: 1 out of 10.