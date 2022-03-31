Rams' Sean McVay: Von Miller will ignite other Bills players

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Rams coach Sean McVay isn't shy about the fact that he wishes pass rusher Von Miller were still in Los Angeles. McVay said he's balancing that he is "really sad" to lose Miller while being happy for him to have an opportunity in Buffalo.

He wishes Miller the best, and he thinks he will look natural in red and blue.

“I was talking to Brandon Staley about him (Monday), and he described him as Spider-Man, and I think that’s a good way to describe him,” McVay said Tuesday at the NFL's annual meeting.

“Because his body control, his athleticism, his flexibility, his ability to close and finish out plays is a big reason why we were able to win, and he’s gonna do a great job for the Buffalo Bills.”

In moving to Buffalo, Miller will have his first full off-season with a new team since he entered the league in 2011. He was with the Broncos for 10 seasons before he was traded midseason to the Rams in his 11th year in the league.

But McVay saw Miller quickly integrate himself into the locker room, and in a way, that bodes well for Buffalo. McVay watched as Miller bettered Rams players across the team, including future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.