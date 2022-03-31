Rams' Sean McVay: Von Miller will ignite other Bills players

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Rams coach Sean McVay isn't shy about the fact that he wishes pass rusher Von Miller were still in Los Angeles. McVay said he's balancing that he is "really sad" to lose Miller while being happy for him to have an opportunity in Buffalo.
He wishes Miller the best, and he thinks he will look natural in red and blue.
“I was talking to Brandon Staley about him (Monday), and he described him as Spider-Man, and I think that’s a good way to describe him,” McVay said Tuesday at the NFL's annual meeting.
“Because his body control, his athleticism, his flexibility, his ability to close and finish out plays is a big reason why we were able to win, and he’s gonna do a great job for the Buffalo Bills.”
In moving to Buffalo, Miller will have his first full off-season with a new team since he entered the league in 2011. He was with the Broncos for 10 seasons before he was traded midseason to the Rams in his 11th year in the league.
But McVay saw Miller quickly integrate himself into the locker room, and in a way, that bodes well for Buffalo. McVay watched as Miller bettered Rams players across the team, including future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
“I think that the street cred that (Miller) had with the players in our locker room having won Super Bowl MVP, having been through that journey, he really pushed guys to elevate their game,” McVay said. “I know how much respect Aaron had for him, and he really challenged Aaron in some ways that raised his game and raised our team.”
The Bills believe Miller can do the same with his teammates in Buffalo. General Manager Brandon Beane has emphasized that it’s not just Miller’s play on the field – reason enough to bring him in – but also his ability to push others to match his drive.
“I look at Von as twofold,” Beane said in March. “He's a Hall of Famer, OK. We've got some young players on D-line, especially at end, that I really he's going to really help these guys, not only because he's out there, but just teaching them.”
McVay foresees that extending far past just younger teammates.
“(Miller’s) that type of guy, those igniters that raise everybody around them,” McVay said. “He’s a great teammate, too. He’s a special player, obviously, but he’s just a special type of person, and he’ll do a great job.”
It’s natural for McVay to rave about Miller. He saw Miller’s day-to-day preparation up close as the team went on to win Super Bowl LVI.
Miller’s concrete stats and accomplishments speak for themselves. But even opposing coaches can recognize Miller’s abstract ability to bring out the best in his teammates while sustaining high-caliber play.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and Arizona faced Miller twice last season, once he joined the Rams. The first was in Week 13 and then in the wild card. The Rams won both, with Miller a major factor.
“I thought he really found his footing in the defense,” Kingsbury said Tuesday. “The second half of the season, he was almost unblockable through the playoffs. And I just think (from) talking to Sean about what he brought – the way he carries himself, the way he kind of lifts up his teammates – I think (the Bills) got a tremendous Hall-of-Fame-type talent that still has a lot of good years left.”
Miller turned 33 on Saturday. Beane said seeing his level of play through the Super Bowl assured the Bills that Miller has more to give. Plus, he has an opportunity to play for history.
“I think a guy that’s been a championship-caliber player,” McVay said, on what the Bills are getting in Miller. “I saw a stat that if he’s able to win one there, he’ll be the first player in NFL history to win three Super Bowls with three different teams.”
Miller’s goal in Buffalo would have been a Super Bowl even if it were not for that piece of history. He said in March that he believed the Bills could win one without him. He considers it an “honor and a privilege” to be a part of the ride with his new teammates.
“He’s a great dude, number one. I was so impressed with what a great teammate he was,” McVay said. “… He was one of those guys that he treats everybody so well. The equipment staff, the PR (staff) – everybody’s gonna love Von Miller.”