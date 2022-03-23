Rams GM: ‘There’s only one of Von Miller, and he’ll go to the Hall of Fame because of it’

When Von Miller met with the media last week after signing a six-year contract to join the Buffalo Bills, he expressed how difficult a decision it was to leave the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
“It was tough man, it came down to the very end,” he said. “I feel like I let (the Rams) down. I feel like I’m breaking up with my girlfriend. That’s just me and the way I go about my business. But this was the one time in my life where I had to make a decision for me.”
As has been reported, the Rams were hopeful that he would return and had been in talks with he and his agent. Bills GM Brandon Beane said this week that Miller’s agents had reached out to him initially to gauge the Bills’ interest.
Miller had been traded from the Broncos to the Rams in early November, but his ankle injury was more serious than initially thought. He missed his first regular season game with LA after the trade but played the following week.
“Von played exceptionally well in the playoffs as he was healing up from the high ankle sprain,” Rams General Manager Les Snead told reporters Tuesday. “That was pretty high-level playing.
“Realistically, if you lose Von Miller, it’s hard to say there’s another human being like Von Miller on the planet. There’s only one of him and he’ll go to the Hall of Fame because of it. So when you lose a player like Von, you still want to pressure the QB, might have to do it in different ways and with different people.”
A day after Miller selected the Bills, the Rams signed wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year, $45 million deal and remain interested in re-signing receiver Odell Beckham Jr., when he is healthy.
“We held a spot and we held some cap space for Von,” Snead said. “When Von did choose to go to Buffalo, it’s very similar in the draft when if you were going to draft a player that plays OLB and the player gets picked right in front of you, you pivot. And then what do you do next? We decided to pivot to a different position that we felt would help our football team and not say, ‘Let’s just pivot to the next best OLB.’
“That’s what happens in free agency. Once someone like Von makes that decision and doesn’t choose the Rams, other players have already determined they might go somewhere else. We always go into free agency knowing there’s a chance that we’re going to need to be agile. The board, per se, and the players available will determine the next action.”