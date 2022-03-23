Rams GM: ‘There’s only one of Von Miller, and he’ll go to the Hall of Fame because of it’

When Von Miller met with the media last week after signing a six-year contract to join the Buffalo Bills, he expressed how difficult a decision it was to leave the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

“It was tough man, it came down to the very end,” he said. “I feel like I let (the Rams) down. I feel like I’m breaking up with my girlfriend. That’s just me and the way I go about my business. But this was the one time in my life where I had to make a decision for me.”

As has been reported, the Rams were hopeful that he would return and had been in talks with he and his agent. Bills GM Brandon Beane said this week that Miller’s agents had reached out to him initially to gauge the Bills’ interest.

Miller had been traded from the Broncos to the Rams in early November, but his ankle injury was more serious than initially thought. He missed his first regular season game with LA after the trade but played the following week.

“Von played exceptionally well in the playoffs as he was healing up from the high ankle sprain,” Rams General Manager Les Snead told reporters Tuesday. “That was pretty high-level playing.