Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald too much to overcome for Bengals

Los Angeles scored first in the game, and led for the rest of the first half. But with two plays at the start of the second half, the Bengals briefly flipped the script.

The Bengals came back rapidly from a 13-10 halftime deficit. Starting at his own 25-yard line after a touchdown, Burrow connected with wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive. It tied the seventh-longest pass in Super Bowl history, and was the longest since Super Bowl XXXVII, per Elias Sports Bureau.

It wasn’t without controversy. Former NFL referee and current CBS analyst Gene Steratore tweeted a screengrab of the play where he said that Higgins “should've been flagged for a facemask and/or pass interference.” There was no flag, and the Rams would get the ball back on their 17-yard line. They didn’t hold onto it for long.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Stafford turned it right back over to the Bengals. Stafford was looking for rookie receiver Ben Skowronek when he was intercepted by cornerback Chidobe Awuzie at the Los Angeles 32.