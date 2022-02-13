Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald too much to overcome for Bengals

LOS ANGELES – In the end, Aaron Donald was too much to overcome. All week long, the Cincinnati Bengals faced questions of how they would slow the Los Angeles Rams' dominant defensive tackle. The answer turned out to be they couldn't.
As Sunday's game came to a close, cameras showed Donald celebrating, mimicking the gesture pointing to his finger that he made at the end of the NFC championship game. That finger soon will get the championship ring he has long been seeking.
The Rams, playing at home in their glittering SoFi Stadium, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the franchise’s first title in Los Angeles and second overall, joining the 1999 team that was still based in St. Louis.
The Rams won it all at home, a 23-20 victory at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI over the Bengals.
Donald finished with four tackles and had two of the Rams' seven sacks – which tied a Super Bowl record – of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. He also had three of their 11 quarterback hits. Five of the Rams' sacks came in the third quarter, a Super Bowl record for sacks in a quarter.
Burrow was sacked a league-worst 51 times in the regular season, and the protection woes continued into the postseason.
Los Angeles superstar Aaron Donald has achieved almost everything desirable in his NFL career – with the exception of a Super Bowl ring.
The Rams' defense set up the offense for the game-winning drive by forcing a punt midway through the fourth quarter.
They took 4:48 off the clock before a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp provided the 23-20 lead with 1:25 to play. It was Kupp’s second touchdown of the game.
Los Angeles scored first in the game, and led for the rest of the first half. But with two plays at the start of the second half, the Bengals briefly flipped the script.
The Bengals came back rapidly from a 13-10 halftime deficit. Starting at his own 25-yard line after a touchdown, Burrow connected with wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive. It tied the seventh-longest pass in Super Bowl history, and was the longest since Super Bowl XXXVII, per Elias Sports Bureau.
It wasn’t without controversy. Former NFL referee and current CBS analyst Gene Steratore tweeted a screengrab of the play where he said that Higgins “should've been flagged for a facemask and/or pass interference.” There was no flag, and the Rams would get the ball back on their 17-yard line. They didn’t hold onto it for long.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Stafford turned it right back over to the Bengals. Stafford was looking for rookie receiver Ben Skowronek when he was intercepted by cornerback Chidobe Awuzie at the Los Angeles 32.
It was Stafford’s second interception of the game. The first came on deep shot where he was picked off in the end zone. The Bengals were unable to capitalize off the first, but they got a field goal out of the second interception to take a 20-13 lead, their largest of the game.
The quick start to the second half was needed. The Bengals had trouble sustaining drives early in the game, and they had trouble keeping Burrow upright, a theme of their entire season.
Burrow suffered a knee injury midway through the fourth quarter when he was sacked. The Bengals punted the next play, and Burrow was good to go for the next drive.
The AP Comeback Player of the Year, Burrow finished 22 of 33, throwing for 263 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Joe Mixon actually threw for another touchdown, a trick play that resulted in a six-yard touchdown pass from Mixon to Higgins in the second quarter.
But Donald and the Rams' defensive line brought Burrow to the ground over and over.
Blue and yellow confetti would follow, as the Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at home.