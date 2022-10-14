Quietly, Bills center Mitch Morse grows personally and as a football player

Occasionally, a game ball will just show up on the kitchen table at the Morse house without explanation. Bills center Mitch Morse, a pillar of the Buffalo offense, is the one who puts it there and he will explain, if he must, when asked.

His most recent game ball came last Sunday, presented by Bills coach Sean McDermott after the team’s 38-3 win over the Steelers.

In the game, Morse reached a notable milestone. The eighth-year center has started 100 career regular-season games.

“The funniest thing is it's very hard to get Mitch to even tell us that that kind of stuff is happening,” said Caitlin Morse, his wife. “We often hear some of that stuff from the team posting it. I was like ‘It was your 100th start? That’s amazing.' "

Morse has started every game he’s played, including playoffs. Of those 100 regular-season starts, 49 came with Kansas City. Morse was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round in 2015, spending four years there before joining the Bills in 2019.

The Bills return to Kansas City this weekend for a highly anticipated matchup.

As the rivalry has grown and captured a national spotlight, Morse has had a unique perspective. He moved from one team to the other as it was ratcheting up. He’s snapped the ball to the two quarterbacks who headline the spectacular: first, Patrick Mahomes and now, Josh Allen. The two teams have become further linked with Kansas City ending Buffalo’s season the last two years.

Quietly, and avoiding the spotlight where he can, Morse has grown, too.

Serendipity to start

The first stop of his NFL career felt serendipitous.

Morse went to college at University of Missouri, less than two hours from Arrowhead Stadium. At Mizzou, he met Caitlin, a middle hitter who believed blocking is the best part of volleyball.

“I am also very tall. I'm like 6-3,” Caitlin said. “And we just kind of kept making eyes across the top of the party. We could both see over everybody.”

A friend introduced Caitlin to the 6-foot-6 lineman, and the two quickly realized they shared more than just a penchant for blocking in their respective sports.

A decade-plus later, they have two kids and are on to their second NFL stop. They still have a house in Overland Park, Kansas, where they spend plenty of time.

Early on, Morse thought he’d spend with career with Kansas City.

There’s a clear romance to the idea. There’s a certain mystique to players who are able to carve out long and successful careers, all in one spot. But it’s not the norm in the NFL, and it’s not inherently superior to spend a whole career with one team.

Eventually, and in part from his own experience, Morse realized that change, even when forced, can bring its own upsides.

“I feel like it's always great to be in one spot; I think it's really cool to see a player do that,” Morse said. “But I think you see players grow when they go to different teams, kind of go out of their comfort zone. Coming here at first was definitely out of my comfort zone.”

In Buffalo, he took that discomfort and faced it head on.

The financial security that the Bills provided was significant. Morse’s younger brother, Robbie, has significant needs stemming from a traumatic brain injury. Morse does not at all view Robbie’s needs as a burden, but an NFL paycheck solidifies that he can care for him.

In March, Morse and the Bills agreed on a two-year contract extension, keeping the center in Buffalo through 2024.

“It's at a point now where it's a place for me to be, for my family to be,” Morse said at the time.

His daughter, Kennedy, helped him put the pen to paper. With his family, Morse was ready to write his family’s next chapter. His first few years with the Bills made him confident that Buffalo was the place to do so.

“It's been really fun,” Morse said. “It's been trying at times – like it always is – growing personally and as a football player.”

Morse is matter of fact when he notes that growth can be hard and messy and slow. Acknowledging that is honest, and it also gives weight to the results.

This season, Morse was named a Bills captain for the first time.

“Obviously, he's a captain now, so guys really appreciate when he talks, respect when he talks,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “His mindset since he's been here has gotten so much better in terms of being in the building, being with the guys. It's been awesome to see. Frickin’ love the guy.”

Big dad vibes

Morse’s success on game days revolves around his unit protecting Allen. Allen says Morse also sometimes protects teammates along the line from their own emotions in intense games.

“Linemen, sometimes, they start seeing red on the field,” Allen said. “He's always kind of the angel on the right shoulder, telling them to, 'Hey, let's calm down. Let's get back in the huddle and focus on the next play.' I appreciate everything he's done for me in my career.”

In both urgent moments and across the course of season, Morse weaves calmness into his support. He’s taken many players, particularly on the offense line, under his wing.

“He's just the dad around here,” Ryan Bates said. “It's just that he's got big dad vibes.”

The dad vibes predated Morse’s actual children.

“He's always had those vibes,” Bates said. “He's always had that fatherly instinct”

In fact, the vibes predated the Bills.

“He's had the nickname dad since he was in college,” Caitlin said. “They were calling him dad on offensive line at Mizzou.”

In 2020, he made the title official. Mitch and Caitlin welcomed Kennedy that February. Two years later, their son Deacon followed, the day after the Bills clinched last season’s AFC East title.

Morse went from the game, which ended a little after 7:30 p.m. in Buffalo, to Kansas City. Deacon was born the next day just before 5 p.m., central time. Morse was back in Buffalo the next morning to prepare for the Wild Card game against the Patriots, crediting Caitlin with “all the heavy lifting” along the way.

His schedule has slowed down some since then, but only marginally. Morse says the jump to two kids from one was a bigger adjustment than the initial transition to parenthood. His teammate in the endeavor gives him high marks.

“Oh gosh, he is the most sweet and loving and just a huge teddy bear, which I think is hard to see for a lot of people,” Caitlin said. “He's very stoic when he plays football. He's just serious and all business, and with the kids, it's just completely different.”

In the offseason, Morse has more time for things like taking Kennedy to swim lessons. But even with the grueling hours this time of year, Morse does all he can.

“The second he gets home from work, he’s rolling on the ground, playing with our toddler,” Caitlin said.

Morse helps with dinner, bath and bedtime for the two. He doesn’t downplay the balance of his two roles, but embraces the challenge.

“First of all, it's exhilarating,” Morse said. “It’s my favorite thing on earth. But it's also exhausting. And tests your patience. And that's the beautiful thing about it.”

Time and again, Morse openly expresses his comfort with giving everything he feels its proper weight. He admits when things are hard, and he picks apart why. There is clarity in the complexity.

It wasn’t always that way.

“When he first got here, I feel like he had to be like, ‘I'm the starting center, I have to be perfect,’ ” Bates said.

A few things helped Morse loosen up, time being the overriding factor.

Coach Sean McDermott credits Morse with not only accepting growth, but actively seeking it. In Buffalo, Morse found resources and people who helped him along the way.

“They've been so gracious with me and how I've grown as a person through anxiousness, something I've always dealt with,” Morse said. “And just personally growing as a football player, they've given me the keys to the car a little bit, in regards to the offense at times, and they've been patient with me.

“I can't thank them enough.”

'It's turned into home'

By now, most of the offensive linemen who Morse played with in Kansas City are gone. Of course, there’s still a good bit of carryover elsewhere on the team, between coaching staff and players. But the return trips to face his former team have gotten easier each year from that standpoint, even if the competition within the games has increased.

The Morse family still spends the bulk of the offseason in the Kansas City, with Mitch bouncing back and forth for OTAs and minicamps. It would give his neighbors back in Overland Park a chance to bring up how last season ended for the Bills. They pass up the chance.

“My neighbors are good people. My neighbors are nice,” Morse said Wednesday. “They're always looking after us. We're the younger crew in the neighborhood. And you might get a jab here and there, but nothing … They understand that you take a lot of pride, and it’s a livelihood. Even if there’s some die-hard fans in there, they’re neighbors first.”

The proximity to any celebrations perhaps loomed larger a few years ago. When Kansas City won Super Bowl LVI, the Morses didn’t have to imagine what it felt like for their neighbors.

“I was due with Kennedy like any day, so we couldn't leave,” Caitlin said. “So we were in Kansas City, like when they won the Super Bowl. That was a very crazy experience. Like, ‘Oh, that was our old team. We’re on a new team now.’”

It didn’t necessarily lead the Morses to resent the path they were on, but rather deepened resolve to one day have the same celebration reverberate across Buffalo.

At last week’s game in Buffalo, Caitlin had a number of family and friends visiting. One of her close friends from her first job out of college was new to Bills tailgates, and Caitlin had explained some of the more unique traditions to her. When Caitlin described Pinto Ron and his ketchup-and-mustard ritual, an idea sparked.

“All of a sudden, I noticed her and her husband are gone,” Caitlin said. “I didn't really think anything of it, like ‘Oh, they probably just went to the bathroom.’ And she comes back, and she's like, ‘Hey, I signed you up. You're spraying ketchup.’ ”

So she did. Spraying ketchup at another human being is not necessarily a normal next step, but when your name has been put on the list, and the ketchup is already in your hand, it is the expected next step.

“It was so much fun. I had an absolute blast,” Caitlin said. “It was great, and the fans were awesome. It was just such a spectacle. Awesome experience to see from on top of this bus, and there's just people as far as you can see.”

From up atop the van, her height broadening her vantage point, Caitlin could once again see over everybody, could see the sea of red and blue that has embraced the Morse family.

“It's turned into home, and I’ll always be a Buffalo Bill,” Mitch Morse said. “And that's pretty fun.”