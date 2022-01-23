Questions abound why Bills didn't squib kickoff with 13 seconds left vs. Chiefs

Among the questions in the aftermath of the Buffalo Bills' 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is the decision to kick the ball into the end zone with 13 seconds remaining rather than squib the ball.
A squib kick would have forced Kansas City to use at least a few precious seconds - perhaps three or four - to recover and return, presuming they opted to fall on the ball to kill the clock.
After Buffalo's Gabriel Davis scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 19-yard reception, the Bills opted to have Tyler Bass kick off deep, and the kick sailed into the end zone, meaning no time ran off the clock and the Chiefs started their final drive in regulation at their 25-yard line. Speedy Mecole Hardman was the kick returner for the Chiefs.
Kansas City moved the ball 44 yards in three plays, leading to game-tying field goal by Harrison Butker.
Asked whether the Bills considered a squib kick, Bills coach Sean McDermott said, “We talk about a lot of things. I’m just going to leave it at the execution, and that starts with me.”
Pressed for further details, McDermott essentially repeated his previous response.
Reactions to the decision to kick off were swift:
