Quarterback Matt Barkley hints at return to Bills

The Buffalo Bills appear to be on the verge of adding to their quarterback room.

Matt Barkley, who served as Josh Allen's backup for two-plus seasons from 2018-20, tweeted a GIF of himself in a Bills uniform during a 2019 victory over Pittsburgh with just one, drawn-out word: "Buffalooooooo!!!!"

The Bills, of course, have a need at quarterback after last year's backup to Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of free agency. Allen is currently the only quarterback on the Bills' roster.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked Friday where things stood in the search for more depth behind Allen.