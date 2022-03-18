Quarterback Matt Barkley hints at return to Bills

The Buffalo Bills appear to be on the verge of adding to their quarterback room.
Matt Barkley, who served as Josh Allen's backup for two-plus seasons from 2018-20, tweeted a GIF of himself in a Bills uniform during a 2019 victory over Pittsburgh with just one, drawn-out word: "Buffalooooooo!!!!"
Buffalooooooo!!!! pic.twitter.com/hRz9rm98DT— Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) March 18, 2022
The Bills, of course, have a need at quarterback after last year's backup to Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of free agency. Allen is currently the only quarterback on the Bills' roster.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked Friday where things stood in the search for more depth behind Allen.
"I've got some things in the works for there," Beane said. "Hopefully, early next week we'll have that resolved, but I do have some things. It's an important position. I feel pretty good that we're going to find the right fit."
Later in his news conference, Beane gave an update on the Bills' cap space, and said he's taking into account backup quarterback when he says the team is "right on it," in terms of spending up to the cap.
That would seem to indicate a deal for a backup.
Barkley, 31, appeared in eight games during his time with the Bills, starting just once. It was a memorable start, though, as he went 15 of 25 for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 41-10 victory over the New York Jets in Week 10 of the 2018 season.
Barkley spent time with three franchises – Tennessee, Carolina and Atlanta – during the 2021 season, either on the active roster or practice squad.