Quarterback Chad Kelly scheduled for tryout with Bills

Days before they play the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC wild-card game, the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to host a tryout with Chad Kelly, who spent part of the last two seasons with the Colts.

The report did not specify when the tryout is expected to be held, but Kelly is listed on the NFL's daily report, meaning he has at least begun going through the Covid protocols.

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, was cut from the Colts' practice squad Sept. 30 after spending the offseason with them.

After serving a suspension to start the 2019 season for violating the league's personal conduct policy following an arrest in Denver, Kelly was signed to the Colts' practice squad in September 2019 and was added to the 53-man roster in November. He did not play in any regular season games. In the 2019 preseason, Kelly completed 74% of his passes in the preseason last year for 583 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Kelly, the St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute product drafted with the last pick in the 2017 NFL draft by Denver, has appeared in one NFL game for one play, a kneel down in the 2018 season.

While Kelly could be a candidate for a reserve/futures contract after the season, he could also provide a window into the Colts' offense.