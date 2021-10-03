Quarter by quarter: Texans show their cards early against Bills

Here is a quarter-by-quarter analysis of the Buffalo Bills' shutout of the Houston Texans on Sunday.
First quarter
Edmunds and Oliver were all over the field for the Bills in a 40-0 victory over the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium.
Rough start: The Texans perhaps showed exactly who they were early, going three-and-out with added bumps. On their first drive, a holding penalty, a sack and an ensuing fumble made it third-and-28 for Houston. The Texans were unable to convert, and went three-and-out on their next drive as well.
Also a rough start: The beginning of the game was messy for both teams. Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception on his first play of the game. He was looking for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but Lonnie Johnson Jr. got the pick and ran it back 32 yards.
Key play: Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills threw four interceptions Sunday. The first came by way of Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. It was the fourth career interception for Edmunds, who returned it four yards.
On the board: The Bills were able to capitalized off Edmunds’ pick, after starting on their own 31. To do so, Allen pump-faked and had time to find Dawson Knox, who got the 25-yard touchdown, his first of the day. Knox has scored in three straight games now.
Second quarter
Three of three for three: Bills kicker Tyler Bass was good for three field goals in the second quarter, as the Bills reached the red zone repeatedly, but settled for three instead of seven. Bass was good from 33, 26 and 21 yards.
Boogie sack: Rookie defensive end Boogie Basham was active for the first time in his NFL career. In his first game, he got his first sack, bringing Davis Mills down for a loss of 10. The sack brought up 4th and 19 for the Texans from their own two-yard line.
Judging by fans' reactions on Twitter, the overarching belief that Buffalo is a Super Bowl contender has been solidified.
Milano injured: Linebacker Matt Milano injured his hamstring during the second quarter. He was listed as doubtful to return, but never did. McDermott did not have an update on Milano after the game.
Hyde joins the fun: Safety Micah Hyde was the second Bill to intercept Mills. Hyde's second pick of the year gave the Bills the ball back just two plays after they turned it over on downs.
Third quarter
Field goal again: The Bills also started the second half with another field goal, Bass’ fourth and final of the day. Buffalo went 65 yards in 11 plays. Bass was good from 28 yards out.
Texans crack double digits: The Texans finished the first half with only eight yards of total offense. Part of that was due to having -23 passing yards. They were finally able to cross over to double digits in the third quarter. They were not able to score.
Lit up: The power briefly went out at Highmark Stadium. It wasn't for long, and it certainly didn't rattle the Bills. Once the power was back, Allen connected with Diggs for a 37-yard deep right pass. Diggs finished with 114 yards on seven catches.
Dawson Knox is the first Bills tight end to catch a touchdown in three consecutive games since Charles Clay in 2016.
Dawkins out and back: Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was briefly injured in the third quarter. He was able to walk off, and returned just one play later.
Fourth quarter
Touchdown after all: Allen thought he’d reached the end zone on a run, but he was ruled short, and that ruling was upheld after a challenge. Still, the Bills scored the next play, via a one-yard touchdown pass to Knox. Knox had 37 yards on five catches, with two of those touchdowns.
Johnson steps up: Playing in place of the injured Jordan Poyer, safety Jaquan Johnson intercepted Mills midway through the fourth quarter. It was the first career interception for Johnson, and his teammates were ready to celebrate.
Substitutions: After the Johnson interception, the Bills brought in the backups. Mitchell Trubisky came in at quarterback, and the Bills switched up the offensive line. Trubisky added to the onslaught with a four-yard touchdown run of his own.
Ending on a similar note: Bills linebacker Tyler Matakevich got the final interception of the day, as Mills was looking for tight end Pharaoh Brown. The pick came after the two-minute warning, and Trubisky only needed to kneel it twice to end the game.