Quarter by quarter: Texans show their cards early against Bills

Three of three for three: Bills kicker Tyler Bass was good for three field goals in the second quarter, as the Bills reached the red zone repeatedly, but settled for three instead of seven. Bass was good from 33, 26 and 21 yards.

Boogie sack: Rookie defensive end Boogie Basham was active for the first time in his NFL career. In his first game, he got his first sack, bringing Davis Mills down for a loss of 10. The sack brought up 4th and 19 for the Texans from their own two-yard line.

Milano injured: Linebacker Matt Milano injured his hamstring during the second quarter. He was listed as doubtful to return, but never did. McDermott did not have an update on Milano after the game.

Hyde joins the fun: Safety Micah Hyde was the second Bill to intercept Mills. Hyde's second pick of the year gave the Bills the ball back just two plays after they turned it over on downs.

Third quarter

Field goal again: The Bills also started the second half with another field goal, Bass’ fourth and final of the day. Buffalo went 65 yards in 11 plays. Bass was good from 28 yards out.