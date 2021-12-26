Quarter by quarter: Strong start on defense, Allen's 100th TD mark 33-21 win over Pats

Report Card: Bills dominate through the air – offensively and defensively – in decisive win Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium …

Second quarter

Pats cap long drive: The Bills went 13 plays on their first touchdown drive, and the Patriots followed it with a 13-play scoring drive of their own. Running back Damien Harris finished it off with a 16-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

Shake up on the O-line: Already thin on the offensive line, the Bills took another hit in the second quarter. Ike Boettger was hurt, carted off and quickly ruled out with a ruptured Achilles. Dawkins, who did not start, came in with 9:48 in the second quarter.

Pick, but nothing: A.J. Klein and Siran Neal each got a hand on a pass from Jones, but it was safety Micah Hyde who intercepted it. The Bills offense made it to the New England one-yard line before turning it over on downs.

Allen 100: Toward the end of the second quarter, Allen connected with Diggs for a 12-yard touchdown, Diggs’ ninth of the year. It put the Bills up 10, but it also was Allen’s 100th career passing touchdown.

Third quarter