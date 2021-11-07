Quarter by quarter: Sputtering offense, Allen turnovers, penalties undo Bills in Jacksonville

Bills Q&A: This was the worst regular-season loss by a good Bills team ever Sean McDermott’s suffered his worst loss in his career as the Buffalo Bills' head coach, falling to a 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars team ranked 27th in scoring, 28th in points allowed and second last in turnover differential.

Second quarter

A short-lived lead: An unnecessary roughness call on Dion Dawkins followed shortly after by a sack brought up third-and-31 for the Bills. Allen scrambled on third down, picking up 22 yards, but still well short. Bass was good from 41 yards to put the Bills ahead 6-3 and give them their only lead of the day.

Lawrence hurt: Lawrence had to be helped to the locker room after he injured his ankle late in the second quarter. He was able to come back on the same drive, but it was short lived. On Lawrence’s first play back, running back Carlos Hyde fumbled, giving the Bills the ball back with 1:26 left in the half.

Nothing to show: The Bills weren’t able to score off the fumble recovery. They got one first down during their last drive of the half, an 11-yard catch by Stefon Diggs. Diggs finished with 85 yards on six catches.

Allen on Allen: Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen had a number of big plays Sunday, particularly against Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. On second-and-10 late in the first half, he sacked the quarterback for a loss of 10 yards. Buffalo's Allen was sacked four times Sunday.

Third quarter