Quarter by quarter: Sputtering offense, Allen turnovers, penalties undo Bills in Jacksonville

First quarter
Lineup notes: On Saturday, the Bills put backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. With Trubisky out, Davis Webb was elevated from the practice squad. Jon Feliciano was also placed on injured reserve, with Ike Boettger starting in his place.
Jacksonville scores first: It was the Jaguars who got on the scoreboard first Sunday, with kicker Matthew Wright booting a field goal on the opening drive. He was good from 39 yards on a drive where the Jaguars also picked up 23 yards when they went for it on fourth-and-2.
Bills answer: On a day where field goals were the only means of scoring, Buffalo first matched the Jaguars. On their first drive of the day, the Bills went 48 yards in 12 plays. Kicker Tyler Bass was good from 24-yards out to answer.
Third down woes: Early in the game, a theme started to show for Jacksonville. The Jaguars struggled on third down. They went three and out on their second drive on the day, which included Mario Addison sacking rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a loss of six on what was already third-and-11. Jacksonville finished the day 2-of-13 on third down.
Second quarter
A short-lived lead: An unnecessary roughness call on Dion Dawkins followed shortly after by a sack brought up third-and-31 for the Bills. Allen scrambled on third down, picking up 22 yards, but still well short. Bass was good from 41 yards to put the Bills ahead 6-3 and give them their only lead of the day.
Lawrence hurt: Lawrence had to be helped to the locker room after he injured his ankle late in the second quarter. He was able to come back on the same drive, but it was short lived. On Lawrence’s first play back, running back Carlos Hyde fumbled, giving the Bills the ball back with 1:26 left in the half.
Nothing to show: The Bills weren’t able to score off the fumble recovery. They got one first down during their last drive of the half, an 11-yard catch by Stefon Diggs. Diggs finished with 85 yards on six catches.
Allen on Allen: Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen had a number of big plays Sunday, particularly against Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. On second-and-10 late in the first half, he sacked the quarterback for a loss of 10 yards. Buffalo's Allen was sacked four times Sunday.
Third quarter
Lawrence good to go: Lawrence had already come back in for a couple of plays to end the second half, and he was indeed good to finish the game. After the game, coach Urban Meyer said it had been a low ankle sprain, which Lawrence got X-rayed.
Allen intercepted: On the first drive of the third quarter, Allen was intercepted by Jaguars safety Rudy Ford. Allen was looking for Cole Beasley, who finished the day with 33 yards on eight catches. Prior to the pick, the Bills went 45 yards in nine plays.
Three attempts, three misses: It was a rough stretch for Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright. First, Jacksonville was flagged for false start as a field goal attempt bounced off the uprights. Then, Taiwan Jones was flagged for running into the kicker as Wright missed once again. On the third attempt, a 42-yarder, Wright missed again.
Allen on Allen, the sequel: In the individual matchup, it was surely Jacksonville’s Josh Allen who got the better of the two. The Jaguars pass rusher intercepted the same-named Bills quarter, who threw his second interception of the day. He ran it back 11 yards.
Fourth quarter
Taunting: In a day full of penalties for the Bills, Levi Wallace was flagged for taunting after the Jaguars converted a fourth down. The penalty moved the Jaguars to the four-yard line, but they were unable to reach the end zone. Instead, Wright came on to kick a 21-yard field goal.
False start on 4th: The Bills lined up to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Jacksonville 43. Then, Ike Boettger was flagged for a false start, bringing up fourth-and-7. The Bills punted with 10:04 left in the game.
Allen on Allen, the trilogy: The third and final Bills turnover of the day had a familiar element. Buffalo’s Allen fumbled midway through the fourth quarter, with Dawuane Smoot forcing the fumble. It was Jacksonville’s Allen who recovered it.
A final attempt: The Bills got the ball back with one final chance. They started on their own 20 with less than three minutes to go. They went 32 yards, the bulk of that from a Sanders catch, before they were unable to convert on fourth-and-16, turning it over on downs and giving Jacksonville its first win at home of the season.