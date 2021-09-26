Quarter by quarter: Sanders gets first TDs as a Bill as offense overwhelms WFT

Beasley-Allen time: Wide receiver Cole Beasley had 98 yards on 11 receptions, with a lot of that coming on that third quarter drive. Allen threw Beasley’s way five times that series, with Beasley catching them all.

Another takeaway: Safety Micah Hyde also intercepted Heinicke on Sunday, running it back 11 yards. Still, the Bills were only able to get three points out of it, gaining just six yards over four plays before Bass took care of things. His 29-yard field goal made it 36-14.

Lone sack: Heinicke was sacked just once Sunday, with Star Lotulelei sacking him for no gain. The Bills’ focus was more on containing him, but Lotulelei was able to notch his sack with 1:38 left in the third. Washington punted two plays left.

Fourth quarter

Allen adds one: After taking over, the Bills needed just three plays to score. An 19-yard pass to Knox did the bulk of the work, and shortly after, Allen walked one into the end zone himself.