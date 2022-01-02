Quarter-by-quarter: Run game comes alive in Bills' victory

Intercepted once more: Just three plays into their opening drive of the second half, Allen was intercepted again. It was tipped, this time by linebacker Mykal Walker, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun caught it and ran it back 18 yards. The three interceptions came in a span of four pass attempts.

Atlanta three and out: After the interception, the Buffalo defense held strong. A tackle for loss, a 4-yard sack by Ed Oliver, and an incomplete pass brought up fourth-and-17. After a delay of game, the Falcons punted from the Buffalo 37, and it was a touchback.

Run game going: On the Bills’ second drive of the half, and after the three picks, they took to the ground. They ran the ball on 10 of 11 plays, with Singletary and Allen doing the work. Singletary had two 20-yard runs in the game, one on this drive.

Singletary scores: Singletary ran it into the end zone to end the drive, the 6-yard touchdown his third rushing touchdown in three games. The Bills went for two and were successful, Allen connecting with Cole Beasley.

FOURTH QUARTER