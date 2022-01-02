Quarter-by-quarter: Run game comes alive in Bills' victory

Here is a quarter-by-quarter look at the Bills' victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:
FIRST QUARTER
Coin toss: The Bills entered the game on an eight-game win streak as far as the coin toss. The Falcons won Sunday’s toss and elected to start with the ball. It was an interesting decision, as the Falcons started off heading into the wind.
Atlanta up two: The Falcons punted after six plays, but Bills rookie Marquez Stevenson fumbled. Jake Kumerow recovered the fumble, but was tackled in the end zone for a safety. Atlanta got a two-point lead and the ball back immediately.
TD drive: Atlanta went three-and-out after the safety, allowing the Buffalo offense to finally take the field. They went 69 yards in 15 plays to get on the scoreboard. Quarterback Josh Allen finished it with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Allen again: Greg Rousseau’s strip sack – the first of his NFL career – gave the Bills the ball back just two plays later. Shortly after, Allen ran in another touchdown, this one from 4 yards out. With that, Allen tied his single-game high of two rushing touchdowns in just one quarter.
SECOND QUARTER
An Allen interception: Allen tied an unfortunate career high: three interceptions in a game. The first came toward the end of the second quarter on third-and-8 from the Atlanta 10-yard line, by safety Duron Harmon. Rookie tackle Spencer Brown was injured during the play but able to walk off.
Falcons capitalize: The Falcons moved quickly. The play after Allen’s interception, Ryan hit rookie tight end Kyle Pitts for a 61-yard reception. With that, Pitts passed 1,000 receiving yards this season, though he finished Sunday with just 69 yards. Four plays later, Mike Davis ran in a 1-yard touchdown.
Intercepted again: After the Davis touchdown, the Bills started the next drive with a 12-yard run by Zack Moss. The next play, Allen was intercepted again. Cornerback A.J. Terrell came up with this pick, running it back 7 yards.
Field goal: The Falcons scored off the second interception as well. They got the ball back with 1:06 left to go, starting at their own 44-yard line. They got to the Buffalo 6-yard line with six-seconds left. They ran one more play before Koo’s 28-yard field goal gave them the 15-14 lead at the half.
THIRD QUARTER
Intercepted once more: Just three plays into their opening drive of the second half, Allen was intercepted again. It was tipped, this time by linebacker Mykal Walker, and linebacker Foyesade Oluokun caught it and ran it back 18 yards. The three interceptions came in a span of four pass attempts.
Atlanta three and out: After the interception, the Buffalo defense held strong. A tackle for loss, a 4-yard sack by Ed Oliver, and an incomplete pass brought up fourth-and-17. After a delay of game, the Falcons punted from the Buffalo 37, and it was a touchback.
Run game going: On the Bills’ second drive of the half, and after the three picks, they took to the ground. They ran the ball on 10 of 11 plays, with Singletary and Allen doing the work. Singletary had two 20-yard runs in the game, one on this drive.
Singletary scores: Singletary ran it into the end zone to end the drive, the 6-yard touchdown his third rushing touchdown in three games. The Bills went for two and were successful, Allen connecting with Cole Beasley.
FOURTH QUARTER
Singletary again: Singletary found the end zone again in the fourth quarter, this time with a 4-yard touchdown run. Sunday was Singletary’s first career game with two touchdowns. It was the fourth rushing touchdown of the day for the Bills, matching the four rushing touchdowns they had Week 10 against the Jets.
Running mouth: For a split second, the Falcons thought they had made it a one-score game. Matt Ryan ran in what he thought was a 7-yard touchdown. He was flagged for taunting, with some choice words for Jordan Poyer, and then call was reversed, making it third-and-16.
A turn of events: The third-and-16 came with 5:58 left in the game. Ryan was incomplete each of the next two plays, including throwing up a jump ball on fourth-and-16. The Falcons turned it over on downs, and would not get the ball back.
Ending it: The Bills ended the game with a good dose of Singletary to start their last drive as they ate up the clock. It worked, and after the two-minute warning, Allen was able to kneel it out as the Bills clinched a playoff berth at home.