Quarter by quarter: Promising Buffalo Bills drives stall out in loss to Patriots

Plays that shaped the game: Patriots rely on heavy personnel to make big run plays The toss sweep out of “heavy personnel” was the bread-and-butter play of the New England Patriots’ game plan on a blustery night in Orchard Park.

Third quarter

Slow start: The Bills got the ball to start the second half, but were unable to do much. They picked up 16 yards in four plays, the bulk of that an 11-yard catch by Cole Beasley to start the drive. Devin Singletary picked up a few more yards, only for the Bills to punt two plays later.

Start then stop: The start of the next drive was promising, with a 19-yard catch by Emmanuel Sanders. Then, Allen threw deep to Stefon Diggs in the end zone early in the drive, and it bounced off Diggs’ hands. Later, on third-and-7, Allen ran for six yards. He was pushed out by cornerback Myles Bryant, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness, extending the Bills’ drive.

Bass is good: After the unnecessary roughness call kept them on the field, the Bills couldn’t reach the end zone. They settled for a field goal; Tyler Bass was good from 35 yards to make it 11-10. With the kick, Bass improved to 16-of-16 on kicks of 40 yards or less.