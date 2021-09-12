Quarter by quarter: Penalties, mistakes are Bills undoing in second half

Penalty declined: The Bills’ longest play of the day actually came against 12 defenders. Allen’s pass deep middle to receiver Gabe Davis was good for 37 yards, and came as the Steelers had too many men on the field. That didn’t slow Davis, and naturally, the penalty was declined, as the Bills moved into Pittsburgh territory.

A strong stretch: Shortly after the 37-yard pickup, Davis scored Buffalo’s lone touchdown of the day. On third-and-3, Allen found him for the touchdown to cap a 91-yard drive. Those were the only two catches of the day for Davis, who was targeted five times.

Difference maker: The Steelers were 0-for-3 on third down in the quarter. With their drives sputtering out, they only had the ball for 5:24 over that stretch. A 10-yard sack by safety Jordan Poyer helped keep one drive short, as Pittsburgh got just one first down in the second quarter.

Third quarter

End the shutout: The Steelers were shut out in the first half, entering the locker room down 10-0 after two quarters. But they scored on their opening drive of the second half, a 24-yard field goal from Chris Boswell finally getting them on the board.