Quarter by quarter: Offense finds its footing after slow start in 31-14 win over Panthers

Getting to Cam: Newton was sacked four times Sunday. Star Lotulelei had a six-yard sack in his return from a toe injury to bring up third-and-16. Newton then ran for 13 yards the next play, but it was not enough.

Dependable Davis: Gabriel Davis logged his third consecutive game with a touchdown, this one a solid 20-yard catch. Davis had a 29-yard catch earlier on the drive to move the Bills down the field.

Allen in the record books: With his touchdown throw to Davis, Allen also became the first Bills quarterback to throw for more than 30 touchdowns in two different seasons. The two seasons were also consecutive: He had 37 last year.

Plays that shaped the game: Bills' offense adjusted against Panthers speed rushers The Bills had to contend with Carolina’s best strength – its two elite speed rushers – with a shuffled offensive line thanks to the loss of left tackle Dion Dawkins, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Fourth quarter

Defense gets stop: The Panthers turned it over on downs in the red zone at the start of the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-5 from the Buffalo 10, Newton’s pass was batted by Jerry Hughes. Newton was looking for D.J. Moore.