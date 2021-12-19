 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Delta Sonic: Brought to you by Delta Sonic – Home of Unlimited Car Washes & Interior Cleanings
Quarter by quarter: Offense finds its footing after slow start in 31-14 win over Panthers
0 comments
featured topical

Quarter by quarter: Offense finds its footing after slow start in 31-14 win over Panthers

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Panthers fourth

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to break loose from Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Katherine Fitzgerald weighs in with her quarter-by-quarter analysis of the Buffalo Bills' 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

First quarter

A pregame mishap: Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was injured during warm ups and ruled out of the game, eventually leading the Panthers to go for it on fourth down five times. For the Bills, Jon Feliciano was put on the Reserve/Covid-19 list a few hours before the game.

Buffalo's first series: On the Bills’ first drive, Allen was hit and fumbled on third-and-15, but Spencer Brown recovered it. Still, the offensive line struggled early. The Bills went three-and-out, punting on fourth-and-20.

Jackson leaves and returns: Cornerback Dane Jackson was injured on running back Chuba Hubbard’s 21-yard run early in the game, and would miss the rest of the drive with a stinger. Jackson returned for the start of the next series. The 21-yard run was Hubbard’s longest of the game. He finished with 40 yards on eight carries.

Fumbles: Carolina quarterback Cam Newton fumbled twice Sunday, though both were recovered by the Panthers. He fumbled on the opening play of a drive, the result of a bad handoff to Hubbard. Two plays later, Ed Oliver forced the other fumble, which D.J. Moore recovered.

Second quarter

Singletary scores: The Panthers went for a fourth-and-1 at the 50, and were unsuccessful. The Bills took over and moved quickly, a 16-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary capping the six-play drive. It was the first rushing touchdown by a Bills running back since Week 10 against the Jets.

Panthers struggling: On the Panthers’ first drive of the second quarter, they lost eight yards. On third-and-8, Newton was sacked by cornerback Taron Johnson for a loss of 10 yards.

Diggs: The Bills scored again after the Panthers’ three-and-out. Allen found wide receiver Stefon Diggs for an 11-yard touchdown. It was Diggs’ eighth touchdown of the season, matching his total from the 2020 regular season.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Allen intercepted: Allen was intercepted by Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. It was Allen’s 12th pick of the year, and ninth in the last seven games. Twelve interceptions also matches his rookie year total. The Panthers scored off of the Allen interception three plays later.

Third quarter

Bills to start: On third-and-8, Allen ripped off a 26-yard run where his foot did not seem to be a problem. But the Bills couldn’t do anything after that. A three-yard gain and then two incompletes led them to punt on their first drive of the second half.

Getting to Cam: Newton was sacked four times Sunday. Star Lotulelei had a six-yard sack in his return from a toe injury to bring up third-and-16. Newton then ran for 13 yards the next play, but it was not enough.

Dependable Davis: Gabriel Davis logged his third consecutive game with a touchdown, this one a solid 20-yard catch. Davis had a 29-yard catch earlier on the drive to move the Bills down the field.

Allen in the record books: With his touchdown throw to Davis, Allen also became the first Bills quarterback to throw for more than 30 touchdowns in two different seasons. The two seasons were also consecutive: He had 37 last year.

Fourth quarter

Defense gets stop: The Panthers turned it over on downs in the red zone at the start of the fourth quarter. On fourth-and-5 from the Buffalo 10, Newton’s pass was batted by Jerry Hughes. Newton was looking for D.J. Moore.

A brief benching: Rookie Brown was flagged five times Sunday. After his fifth, which was for taunting, he came out of the game for two plays, with Tommy Doyle filling in. He came back for third-and-6, where Allen was sacked for a loss of 10. The Bills punted from the end zone.

Obada sacks: Former Panther Efe Obada got two sacks in three plays on his former teammate. Both were for a loss of eight yards, and the second came on fourth-and-10. The turnover on downs gave the Bills the ball at the Carolina 46.

End of game: On fourth-and-2, the Bills not only went for it, Allen hit Davis with his second touchdown of the day, good for 14 yards. The Panthers got it back once more, but with no timeouts. Linebacker A.J. Klein intercepted Newton with about a minute left.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sean McDermott talks about the Bills' performance

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News