Quarter by quarter: Katherine Fitzgerald breaks down how the Bills-Patriots game unfolded

Star burst: On second-and-7, Star Lotulelei got through to Jones for an 8-yard sack, the defensive tackle’s first since Week 15 against Carolina. Then, the Patriots had a delay of game, their second such penalty of the night. They picked up 12 yards on third-and-20 and punted again.

Singletary’s second: Knox had two touchdowns in the first quarter. Singletary had two in the second. His second was a 16-yard run to cap a drive on which the Bills went 89 yards in four plays. The 27-point lead became the Patriots’ largest postseason deficit in history.

Pats score: The Patriots finally got on the scoreboard just before the first half ended. Nick Folk’s 44-yard field was his 56th consecutive field goal within 50 yards. The Bills' Jerry Hughes had a 4-yard sack on the drive.

THIRD QUARTER

You pick two: Jones threw his second interception of the game, this one to Bills cornerback Levi Wallace. Jones was intercepted on the opening drive of each half. This drive lasted just four plays.