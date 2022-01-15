Quarter by quarter: Katherine Fitzgerald breaks down how the Bills-Patriots game unfolded

FIRST QUARTER
Lineup notes: The Bills had a healthy active roster headed into Saturday. Their inactives were defensive end Efe Obada, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, running back Matt Breida, tight end Tommy Sweeney, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, defensive tackle Eli Ankou and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris.
Start the scoring: The Bills set the tone on their opening drive. Quarterback Josh Allen ran for 26 yards on one play, the longest of the drive. Five plays later, Allen had plenty of time, making some himself, before hitting Dawson Knox in the back right corner of the end zone.
A turn of events: After converting on third-and-14, the Patriots seemed to be putting together a decent drive. Quarterback Mac Jones nearly had a touchdown deep left to Nelson Agholor. Safety Micah Hyde, though, snatched an interception from the jaws of a TD.
Knox again: On the first play following the pick, Allen connected with Knox for a 24-yard pickup. Allen ended the drive by again finding Knox. He hit him in the end zone, this time for an 11-yard touchdown.
SECOND QUARTER
Singletary scores: Running back Devin Singletary punched in a 3-yard touchdown to extend the Bills' lead at the start of the second quarter. The touchdown stood after review, making it Singletary’s seventh touchdown in five games. However, the point after was blocked.
Star burst: On second-and-7, Star Lotulelei got through to Jones for an 8-yard sack, the defensive tackle’s first since Week 15 against Carolina. Then, the Patriots had a delay of game, their second such penalty of the night. They picked up 12 yards on third-and-20 and punted again.
Singletary’s second: Knox had two touchdowns in the first quarter. Singletary had two in the second. His second was a 16-yard run to cap a drive on which the Bills went 89 yards in four plays. The 27-point lead became the Patriots’ largest postseason deficit in history.
Pats score: The Patriots finally got on the scoreboard just before the first half ended. Nick Folk’s 44-yard field was his 56th consecutive field goal within 50 yards. The Bills' Jerry Hughes had a 4-yard sack on the drive.
THIRD QUARTER
You pick two: Jones threw his second interception of the game, this one to Bills cornerback Levi Wallace. Jones was intercepted on the opening drive of each half. This drive lasted just four plays.
Welcome back: Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was inactive the last two games, and three of the last four. But he made his return known with a 34-yard touchdown catch following Wallace’s interception. It was the fifth touchdown drive in a row for the Bills, and Sanders’ first TD since Week 5.
Building blocks: Kicker Tyler Bass had been perfect on extra points entering this game. He was blocked for a second time Saturday after the Sanders touchdown. The first PAT was blocked by Deatrich Wise Jr., the second by Lawrence Guy. Watch out for those wise guys.
Pats drive: The Patriots put together their first touchdown drive of the game, going 75 yards in 11 plays. Jones connected with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for a 3-yard touchdown. Bills defensive end Mario Addison injured his shoulder on the drive.
FOURTH QUARTER
Davis dancing: Wide receiver Gabriel Davis had a quiet but effective day. His second catch was good for a 19-yard touchdown. Allen connected with him just short of the end zone, he got in, and proceeded to dance.
Flip the field: Rookie Boogie Basham sacked Jones on third down, and the Patriots punted again. Then, Hyde had a 52-yard punt return that nearly went all the way to put the Bills on the New England 39-yard line.
Doyle?: The Bills’ seventh touchdown came by way of offensive tackle Tommy Doyle. You read that right. Allen threw his fifth touchdown of the game to the 6-foot-8, 320-pound lineman, a 1-yard completion to make it 47-10.