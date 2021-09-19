Quarter by quarter: Hot start, relentless defense key 35-0 win over Miami

Allen sack on third: Allen was sacked just once Sunday, a solid contrast from the Bills defense tallying six sacks between two Dolphins quarterbacks. But the eight-yard sack by way of Emmanuel Ogbah and Andrew Van Ginkel came on third-and-10, as the two brought Allen to the ground.

Turnover on downs: Trailing by three scores in the third, the Dolphins went for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 41. Brissett threw a pass intended for Preston Williams, but Bills cornerback Taron Johnson was all over it. It was the third turnover on downs of the day at that point, and the Dolphins finished 0-for-4 on fourth down.

Fourth quarter

More sacks: Brissett was sacked on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter, first by Justin Zimmer for a loss of 10, and then by Rousseau for a loss of one. On Rousseau’s second sack of the day, Epenesa nearly got Brissett first.

Second chance: Allen first thought he had a touchdown on a nine-yard run, but the play was reviewed and called back. That didn’t slow the Bills much; Moss punched it in the next play on a one-yard run, his second touchdown of the day. It extended the lead to 35-0.