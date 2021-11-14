Quarter by quarter: Fast start, turnovers and big plays key Bills' 45-17 win

Don't miss Katherine Fitzgerald's quarter-by-quarter analysis of the Buffalo Bills' 45-17 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium ...
First quarter
Lineup note: A few hours before the game, the Bills announced that defensive tackle Star Lotulelei had been placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. With that, the Bills elevated defense tackle Brandin Bryant from the practice squad. He was then inactive.
Bills offense starts strong: The Bills found the end zone on their first drive of the day. Tight end Dawson Knox had a 17-yard catch in his return, and running back Devin Singletary had a 15-yard run. The Bills capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to running back Matt Breida, who was active for the first time since Week 2.
Johnson pick: Cornerback Taron Johnson notched his first interception of the season, and he ran it back four yards. Ahead of the pick, Jets quarterback Mike White was 4-of-8 for 20 yards. The Bills got a field goal out of Johnson’s interception, with Tyler Bass good from 29 yards.
Jets stalling early: On the Jets’ first three possessions of the game, they went three and out twice, sandwiching the drive that ended in Johnson’s interception. They had 30 net yards over those three drives.
This was an important victory because the Bills proved to themselves that when they protect the ball and don’t beat themselves with penalties, they are as capable as ever of dominating an inferior opponent.
Second quarter
Bills working through it: While the Bills offense clearly had a strong day, their first drive of the second quarter wasn’t the highlight. During the drive, Allen was crushed on second-and-6, oblivious to Jarrod Wilson flying toward him. They gained just 36 yards on nine plays on that drive.
Jets score: The Jets first got on the scoreboard Sunday with a 48-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola. Those were their only points of the first half. The Jets also threw in a trick play on the drive, with White completing to Keenan Cole for 18 yards after a pitch back.
Diggs: Stefon Diggs hauled in a throw from Allen that was initially ruled a touchdown. After review, it was ruled incomplete, but the Bills knew it could work again. Allen went right back to Diggs the next play, and this time it was good for a 12-yard touchdown.
Penalties: Bills coach Sean McDermott said this week that his team needed to clean on up penalties. It was an added emphasis with this week’s referee crew. The crew entered the game leading the league with 13.2 penalties per game, and there were nine by half.
The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback and No. 1 receiver would not be denied on an 80-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Third quarter
McKenzie running: Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had his first touchdown of the year Sunday, an eight-yard jet sweep early in the third quarter. He had two carries for 17 yards in the game, along with a 12-yard catch.
Plenty of picks: White threw three interceptions in the third quarter. On the first play of a drive, Bills Tre’Davious White picked him, the cornerback’s first interception of the season. Levi Wallace and Jordan Poyer also notched picks, as all five starters in the secondary had takeaways.
Breida again: Breida’s second touchdown of the day came on the ground, also good for 15 yards. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis had a 49-yard catch the play before, as the Bills needed just two plays to find the end zone after White’s pick.
More Moss: Zack Moss punched in it from one-yard out to give the Bills their third rushing touchdown of the day. To get there, Emmanuel Sanders and Davis each had big plays. Moss finished with 27 yards on seven carries.
Fourth quarter
Jets find the end zone: Jets running back Michael Carter thought he had a touchdown a few plays earlier, but the call was reversed. Carter then got it two plays later, his one-yard touchdown the Jets’ first of the day.
A late mishap: Though Breida had a solid day overall, he did fumble in the fourth quarter, giving the Jets the ball back again right after they scored. It was the second fumble by a Bills running back Sunday, though Singletary recovered his own fumble earlier in the game. The Jets were not able to get any points off the turnover.
More fun runs: Devin Singletary’s two-yard rushing touchdown was the Bills’ final score of the day. A 43-yard catch by Diggs moved the Bills down the field quickly on that drive. Singletary finished with 43 yards on seven carries.
Backups on backups: Both teams got their backup quarterbacks in late in the game. Joe Flacco came in for the Jets with 4:53 left to go, and was 3-of-3 for 47 yards and a touchdown on that drive. Then, Davis Webb came in for the Bills, his NFL debut.