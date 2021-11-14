Quarter by quarter: Fast start, turnovers and big plays key Bills' 45-17 win

Plenty of picks: White threw three interceptions in the third quarter. On the first play of a drive, Bills Tre’Davious White picked him, the cornerback’s first interception of the season. Levi Wallace and Jordan Poyer also notched picks, as all five starters in the secondary had takeaways.

Breida again: Breida’s second touchdown of the day came on the ground, also good for 15 yards. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis had a 49-yard catch the play before, as the Bills needed just two plays to find the end zone after White’s pick.

More Moss: Zack Moss punched in it from one-yard out to give the Bills their third rushing touchdown of the day. To get there, Emmanuel Sanders and Davis each had big plays. Moss finished with 27 yards on seven carries.

Fourth quarter

Jets find the end zone: Jets running back Michael Carter thought he had a touchdown a few plays earlier, but the call was reversed. Carter then got it two plays later, his one-yard touchdown the Jets’ first of the day.