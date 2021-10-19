Quarter by quarter: Derrick Henry, Titans bowl over Bills in seesaw battle

A big run: Titans running back Derrick Henry’s explosive run meant the Titans needed just one play to score early in the second quarter. Henry trucked 76 yards, bouncing off a couple Bills before shooting through to the end zone.

Tallying touchdowns: The Bills’ first touchdown of the game came by way of Allen to Diggs for 14 yards. It capped a seven-play drive, and it was Diggs’ second touchdown of the season. Later in the quarter, Beasley notched his first touchdown of the season, a 29-yard pass to give the Bills the lead at half.

Titans depleted: Titans first-round cornerback Caleb Farley was injured on a play in which Emmanuel Sanders had his first catch of the night. Then, later in the second quarter, tackle Taylor Lewan was injured and had to be carted off on a stretcher. Lewan was able to give a thumbs up during the cart ride, and per the Titans, had feeling in all extremities.

Points off the pick: Allen was intercepted on the first play of a drive, and the Titans capitalized. Allen was looking for Zack Moss, but Kevin Byard snagged it after Allen was hit and ran it back 16 yards. Shortly after, Tannehill ran in a touchdown himself from four yards out.

Observations: Bills coordinator Brian Daboll once again coaches with a heavy heart The Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator coached Monday night following the death of his grandfather, Christian Kirsten, on Sunday at the age of 95.

Third quarter