Quarter by quarter: Derrick Henry, Titans bowl over Bills in seesaw battle

Here is a quarter-by-quarter look at the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday.
"The Bills have scored only 12 touchdowns in 24 trips to the red zone this season, confounding for a team with so many weapons," writes Jason Wolf.
First quarter
Beginning with Beasley: After just three catches for 21 yards the last two games, wide receiver Cole Beasley got involved early Monday night. He had two catches for 21 yards on the Bills’ opening drive. Not only that, but his first catch came on the Bills’ first play, a nine-yard gain.
Bass on the board: Bills kicker Tyler Bass got Buffalo on the board first, his field goal good from 24 yards out. He was needed because the Bills' offense stalled at the end of the drive, unable to convert on third-and-3. Ahead of that, the Bills had been moving down the field nicely, with Beasley, Stefon Diggs and Devin Singletary all with plays of 12 yards or more.
Early third-down hiccups: The Bills were 0-for-2 on third down in the first quarter. On their second drive, Allen was sacked on third-and-10, resulting in an eight-yard loss and going three-and-out.
Poyer pick: On third-and-2, Bills safety Jordan Poyer intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was looking for Julio Jones. It was Poyer’s second interception of the season, and he returned it for 17 yards.
Derrick Henry dominated Monday night’s game when he was on the field – whether he carried the ball or not – gaining 143 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the Titans’ 34-31 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Second quarter
A big run: Titans running back Derrick Henry’s explosive run meant the Titans needed just one play to score early in the second quarter. Henry trucked 76 yards, bouncing off a couple Bills before shooting through to the end zone.
Tallying touchdowns: The Bills’ first touchdown of the game came by way of Allen to Diggs for 14 yards. It capped a seven-play drive, and it was Diggs’ second touchdown of the season. Later in the quarter, Beasley notched his first touchdown of the season, a 29-yard pass to give the Bills the lead at half.
Support Local Journalism
Titans depleted: Titans first-round cornerback Caleb Farley was injured on a play in which Emmanuel Sanders had his first catch of the night. Then, later in the second quarter, tackle Taylor Lewan was injured and had to be carted off on a stretcher. Lewan was able to give a thumbs up during the cart ride, and per the Titans, had feeling in all extremities.
Points off the pick: Allen was intercepted on the first play of a drive, and the Titans capitalized. Allen was looking for Zack Moss, but Kevin Byard snagged it after Allen was hit and ran it back 16 yards. Shortly after, Tannehill ran in a touchdown himself from four yards out.
The Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator coached Monday night following the death of his grandfather, Christian Kirsten, on Sunday at the age of 95.
Third quarter
Bass: Kicker Tyler Bass had his longest field goal of this season, as he was good from 52 yards out. Bass has been nearly perfect this season, entering the game 10 of 11. His lone miss was in rainy Miami. The kick put the Bills back in the lead for a bit as the two teams went back and forth.
Henry again: The Titans running back had seven touchdowns entering the game, and he added on to it again in the third quarter, this time with a three-yard run. By the end of the drive, Henry was already up to 125 yards on 14 carries, with two touchdowns.
Surprise: Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney got his first career touchdown, and it wasn’t the only creativity from offensive coordinator Brian Daboll that drive. The Bills then went for two and were successful, thanks to a trick pass from Dawson Knox to Allen.
At what cost: While Knox’s pass to Allen extended the lead and was a well-done play, there was a downside. Knox injured his hand and his return was questionable. At that point in the game, he had three catches on three targets for 25 yards.
Fourth quarter
Henry, one more time: Henry’s third touchdown of the game gave him his third game with three touchdowns this season. He finished the game with 143 yards on 20 carries. The Titans went 70 yards in eight plays and took 4:56 off the clock that drive.
What could have been: Isaiah McKenzie had already run quite a few more yards in celebration when he realized what happened. A holding penalty on Andre Smith negated what would have been a 101-yard kick return to the house for McKenzie.
Stat of note: Allen did set one mark, as he’s now thrown for 11 touchdowns in his first three Monday Night Football starts. Previously, the only quarterbacks with more in their first three Monday Night Football starts were Dan Marino (10) and Joe Montana (9).
Fourth down stop: The game came down to the Bills going for it on fourth down, where they could have kicked to tie, and they were stopped. Allen attempted to run it up the middle for no gain. Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons had the stop.