Quarter by quarter: Colts had good blueprint, but Bills did just enough to survive

Second quarter

Theme: Momentum swings late.

Key play: The Bills got a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 4 then drove 96 yards for a touchdown to take the lead, 14-10.

Unsung: Colts kickoff man Rodrigo Blankenship did the job. On the first kickoff, Blankenship kicked a back-spin ball that died at the 15. All Andre Roberts could do was fall on it. On the next, Blankenship kicked to the end zone and all the way over to the left side. That gave Roberts little room to make a return. After a hold the Bills were pinned at their own 6.

Rare sputters: The Colts’ offense had the lowest three-and-out percentage in the NFL (11.8%) and the Bills’ offense was third (12.9%). But the Bills had bad field position the entire first half and went three and out three of their first four possessions.

Toe drags: It was close calls on two late replay reviews but Bills receiver Gabriel Davis made key, 37- and 19-yard sideline grabs.

Second guess: The Colts went for it on fourth and goal from the Bills’ 4 with 1:53 left. It didn’t work, but it was the right call. Can’t play for field goals against the Bills.

