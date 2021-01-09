Quarter by quarter: Colts had good blueprint, but Bills did just enough to survive

First quarter
Theme: Josh Allen can shot put.
Key play: Allen took a designed quarterback power run off right tackle but held up when the Indianapolis Colts plugged the gaps and shot-putted a pass to Dawson Knox for a 3-yard touchdown.
Key stop: Matt Milano wasn’t fooled by misdirection to the left on a third-and-7 play from the Buffalo 12. Milano, in man coverage, tackled Jonathan Taylor for no gain on a screen pass. It forced a 30-yard field goal that gave the Colts a 3-0 lead.
Key drop: Taylor dropped a check-down pass over the middle that helped stall the Colts’ third drive. Iffy hands were question on him before the draft. Taylor had eight drops on 50 catchable balls at Wisconsin.
Ironman: It was Philip Rivers’ 252nd straight start, counting playoffs, by far the most among active QBs. Seattle’s Russell Wilson is second at 159. Rivers’ streak is second longest ever to Brett Favre.
Fast starters: The Colts were the second-highest scoring team in the NFL in the first quarter, at 6.7 ppg. They had 66 points on their first drive of the season, second to Green Bay, but didn’t score to start the game Saturday.
Second quarter
Theme: Momentum swings late.
Key play: The Bills got a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 4 then drove 96 yards for a touchdown to take the lead, 14-10.
Unsung: Colts kickoff man Rodrigo Blankenship did the job. On the first kickoff, Blankenship kicked a back-spin ball that died at the 15. All Andre Roberts could do was fall on it. On the next, Blankenship kicked to the end zone and all the way over to the left side. That gave Roberts little room to make a return. After a hold the Bills were pinned at their own 6.
Rare sputters: The Colts’ offense had the lowest three-and-out percentage in the NFL (11.8%) and the Bills’ offense was third (12.9%). But the Bills had bad field position the entire first half and went three and out three of their first four possessions.
Toe drags: It was close calls on two late replay reviews but Bills receiver Gabriel Davis made key, 37- and 19-yard sideline grabs.
Second guess: The Colts went for it on fourth and goal from the Bills’ 4 with 1:53 left. It didn’t work, but it was the right call. Can’t play for field goals against the Bills.
Third quarter
Theme: Colts eat clock.
Doink: Rodrigo Blankenship banked a 33-yard field goal try off the right upright; no good with 3:32 left. Blankenship missed kicks from 49 and 56 yards last week.
Long marchers: The Colts’ missed field goal came on a 14-play, 60-yard drive that ate up 7:33 of the quarter. The Colts and Bills tied for second-most 10-play drives this season (40). Dallas (41) had the most. The Bills’ second-quarter TD came off a 10-play drive.
Costly: The Colts had to burn a time out with 9:32 left after a third-down conversion pass to their 35. It wound up costing them.
Key conversion: Cole Beasley slipped a tackle for a 10-yard gain on a third-and-8 play to keep the Bills’ field-goal drive alive.
Streak: Tyler Bass’ 46-yard field goal early in the quarter was his 15th straight successful kick.
Getting closer: The Bills have been outscored only 101-94 in the third quarter.
Second guess: Josh Allen was stuffed by Muhammad for a 2-yard loss on a third-and-2 play at the Colts’ 23. The Bills were clicking on possession passes. It was one QB run too many vs. the stout Colts.
Fourth quarter
Theme: A giant exhale.
Final stop: The Colts executed their blueprint, held the ball for 34:17 and crossed midfield on all nine of their possessions. The Bills’ defense got a stop to preserve the win when Micah Hyde batted down Philip Rivers’ final Hail Mary pass.
Zebra report: It sure looked like Zach Pascal’s knee came off the ground before Jordan Poyer’s left arm touched him on the fourth-down review of what should have been a fumble. “There was no clear and obvious visual evidence to overturn the ruling, so it stands,” the NFL office said.
Good game management: Credit Sean McDermott with calling time out to allow the Pascal play to be reviewed. None of the other Bills’ head coaches would have had the quick-thinking to make that call.
Big leg: Tyler Bass’ 54-yard field goal put the Bills ahead, 27-16. It tied for the longest field goal in Bills postseason history with the 54-yarder Steve Christie made in the second Super Bowl loss to Dallas.
Quality foe: The Colts are the first team in NFL playoff history to lose with 450-plus total yards (they had 472) and zero turnovers, according to Elias Sports. Teams were previously 11-0 with both those results.