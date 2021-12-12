Quarter by quarter: Bills' wild comeback falls short in OT

Start and stop: Buffalo was unable to do anything with their opening drive of the second half. The Bills attempted a fake punt, which was quite unsuccessful. Running back Matt Breida lost three yards on the play.

Bucs give it back: After the Bills’ fake punt, the Buccaneers also turned it over on downs. Tampa Bay went for it on fourth-and-2, and Buffalo nearly intercepted it. Instead, the Bills got the ball back on their 19 after an unnecessary roughness call.

Scoring drive: Allen found the end zone for the Bills’ first touchdown, running it in from 18 yards out. It brought Allen to 66 yards on seven carries at that point in the game. Singletary had his first carry on the drive, a 29-yard pickup.

A perplexing punt: The Bills picked up 22 yards on five plays on their next drive, unable to convert on third-and-5. At that point, the Bills were 1-for-9 on third down. They decided to punt from their 45 on fourth-and-3 with 2:18 left in the quarter.

Fourth quarter