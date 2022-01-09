Quarter by quarter: Bills use fast start, smothering defense to capture AFC East

Rough stretch: That three and out was in a streak of four such drives for the Jets. Those four drives totaled a loss of two yards.

Oh no: A botched snap had Haack scrambling to even manage to get the punt off. It was only a seven-yard punt, giving the Jets the ball on the Buffalo 22-yard line. The Jets got a field goal out of it, pulling within three points again.

Bills struggling: The Bills didn’t score in the third quarter, punting on all four drives. Two of those four drives were three and outs, as they failed to sustain drives going into the wind.

Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen's Superman throw to Diggs tops plays Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs did their best superhero impersonations on the first touchdown in Sunday’s victory over the New York Jets.

Fourth quarter

Allen: Allen picked up 32 yards on the ground to start the Bills’ first drive of the fourth quarter. Singletary finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown run. He’s had a rushing touchdown in four straight games.

More sacks: When Ed Oliver and Jerry Hughes combined for a sack, it was the eighth of the game, marking the most under Sean McDermott. The Bills passed that. A.J. Epenesa got the ninth sack of the game, the nine totaling a loss of 82 yards for the Jets.