Quarter by quarter: Bills put exclamation point on regular season

Third quarter

Theme: Fish fry.

Key play: Josh Norman intercepted a slant pass for DeVante Parker and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown to give the Bills a 35-13 lead. Parker stumbled on the play, but the pass from Tua Tagovailoa was a bit high.

Three phases: It was the first time since 2011 the Bills scored on offense, defense and special teams. The last time was a 40-14 win over Tim Tebow and Denver in Orchard Park.

Punchless: The Dolphins were 0 for 11 on third down through three quarters. Tua Tagovailoa was 3 for 10 with an interception and a sack on third down.

Thin ice: Parker is Miami’s top receiver, but he may be out in the team’s overhaul at the position. He will get $8.35 million guaranteed if he’s on the roster in March.

Zebra Report: Miami has been flagged for the third fewest penalties in the NFL, 72, and it had the fourth fewest under coach Brian Flores last year. Each team was flagged for only two fouls the first three quarters.