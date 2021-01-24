Quarter by quarter: Bills' offense can't keep pace with potent Chiefs

Theme: Trading TDs for FGs

Huge RAC: Tyreek Hill caught a slant pass 7 yards over the middle and turned it into a 71-yard gain to the Bills’ 4-yard line.

Unstoppable: Through three quarters, Travis Kelce had 11 catches for 101 yards and a TD, which made it 31-15. Kelce moved up to No. 2 on the NFL list for most receptions and TDs in the postseason by a tight end.

Finally: The Bills’ defense got the Chiefs to settle for a field goal after Jordan Poyer tackled Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the flat for no gain.

Second guess: The Bills didn’t fool anyone with three tight ends in the game and one of them, Lee Smith, lined up wide left. Devin Singletary was stuffed. The Bills settled for a field goal two plays later.

Long marching: The Bills tied for second-most 10-play drives this season (40). Dallas (41) had the most. The Bills’ field-goal drive was their third 10-plus-play drive of the game, but they couldn’t punch it into the end zone.