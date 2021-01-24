Quarter by quarter: Bills' offense can't keep pace with potent Chiefs

First quarter
Theme: Bills strike first
First mistake: Corey Bojorquez hit a big punt with a 4.5-second hang time, and both Taiwan Jones and Siran Neal had good coverage. When Mecole Hardman muffed the punt, Jones was right there to recover at the Kansas City 3.
Coming on: Dawson Knox’s 3-yard TD catch was his fifth scoring grab in the last nine games.
Cannon leg: Tyler Bass improved to 5 of 7 on the season on kicks from 50 or more yards by hitting a 51-yarder to open the scoring. It was Bass’ 18th make in his last 20 attempts.
Stingy: The Bills have allowed just one touchdown on game-opening drives this year, at Tennessee. K.C. went three and out on its first possession.
Catch stars: It was just the third playoff game ever pitting the league’s top two pass catchers (Stefon Diggs and Travis Kelce) against one another.
Absent: Sammy Watkins (calf) missed his 28th game in the past six years due to injury. He was replaced by Mecole Hardman, who runs a 4.33 40-yard dash.
Strong starters: The Bills tied for the fewest points allowed in the first quarter. Counting playoffs, the Bills have outscored foes 109-52 in the first quarter.
Second quarter
Theme: Mahomes gets hot
Speed kills: Mecole Hardman showed his world-class speed when the Chiefs fooled the Bills on an end around. Hardman took it for 50 yards, and the Chiefs scored three plays later to take a 14-9 lead.
No takedown: A.J. Epenesa came free and had a grasp on Patrick Mahomes, but he couldn’t bring the elusive QB down. Mahomes broke free and threw to Tyreek Hill, who turned it into a 33-yard gain. The Chiefs scored two plays later to go up 21-9.
Drop: Devin Singletary dropped a wide open swing pass to thwart the Bills’ fourth drive.
Zebra report: Chris Jones threw a punch at Jon Feliciano early in the quarter, but the officials missed it. It didn’t strike hard, but Feliciano acted and went to the ground.
Second guess: It was a tough call for Sean McDermott on fourth and goal from the 2 after the Bills marched 73 yards in 12 plays. Risk coming up empty? He kicked the field goal. ESPN’s computer rated the odds of a Bills TD at 45% and that the call should have been go for it if the odds were 36% or better.
Third quarter
Theme: Trading TDs for FGs
Huge RAC: Tyreek Hill caught a slant pass 7 yards over the middle and turned it into a 71-yard gain to the Bills’ 4-yard line.
Unstoppable: Through three quarters, Travis Kelce had 11 catches for 101 yards and a TD, which made it 31-15. Kelce moved up to No. 2 on the NFL list for most receptions and TDs in the postseason by a tight end.
Finally: The Bills’ defense got the Chiefs to settle for a field goal after Jordan Poyer tackled Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the flat for no gain.
Second guess: The Bills didn’t fool anyone with three tight ends in the game and one of them, Lee Smith, lined up wide left. Devin Singletary was stuffed. The Bills settled for a field goal two plays later.
Long marching: The Bills tied for second-most 10-play drives this season (40). Dallas (41) had the most. The Bills’ field-goal drive was their third 10-plus-play drive of the game, but they couldn’t punch it into the end zone.
Quarter report: The Chiefs have dominated the third quarter, outscoring foes 94-35. They allowed the fewest points in the quarter in the league. Counting playoffs, the Bills have been outscored 124-112 in the third quarter.
Fourth quarter
Theme: Too much firepower.
Star of game: Travis Kelce caught his second TD of the game, for 5 yards, to put the Chiefs ahead 38-15. It was his 13th catch of the game.
Killer: Down by 16 points, the Bills saw their best shot at a comeback end when a Josh Allen slant pass caromed off John Brown’s hands and into the hands of Rashad Fenton. He returned it to the Chiefs' 42 with 13:11 left.
No payoff: The Bills had drives of 73, 65, 55 and 75 yards from late in the second quarter to the fourth quarter ,but got one touchdown and two field goals out of the marches. That wasn’t enough against the potent Chiefs.
Big Red: Andy Reid moved into a tie for fourth in NFL coaching post-season wins with Joe Gibbs at 17.
Next: The Chiefs earned their fourth trip to the Super Bowl and will aim to be a repeat winner for the ninth time in history. There hasn’t been a repeat winner in 16 years, since New England in 2005. K.C. is 4-2 in the AFC title game, the Bills are 4-3 (counting the 1966 AFL loss).