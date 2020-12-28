Quarter by quarter: Bills hand Bill Belichick worst home loss with Pats

Theme: The rout is on.

Big cushion: The Bills took the opening kickoff of the half and drove 75 yards in eight plays to a touchdown that put them ahead 31-9. A 18-yard scoring pass to Stefon Diggs capped the drive.

Phone out of order: Bill Belichick challenged a 17-yard sideline catch by Dawson Knox on the first play from scrimmage of the quarter. It clearly was a catch. ESPN’s cameras then caught Belichick yelling on the sideline phone (presumably at the aide who told him to challenge) and then slamming the phone against the bench. Ouch.

Relief: After the first three-and-out series of the quarter, Belichick pulled Cam Newton in favor of backup Jarrett Stidham, who had thrown just 33 passes in four mop-up duty appearances earlier this season.

Getting closer: The Bills are making up ground in the third quarter. They now have been outscored only 94-84 in the period.

Zebra report. The Bills entered the game as the second most penalized team in the NFL (96 penalties), behind only Arizona (103). But the Bills were called for only two penalties the first three quarters. The Patriots are the least penalized (52) and were flagged four times.