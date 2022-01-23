Quarter by quarter: Bills, Chiefs ride roller coaster in AFC divisional playoff thriller

This drive: The Bills went three-and-out on their first drive of the second half. On first down, Allen threw to Reggie Gilliam for seven yards. But then, the Bills picked up just one yard on each of the next two downs, before punting on fourth-and-1 from the 34-yard line.

Hardman scores: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a 25-yard touchdown run that capped a five-play scoring drive immediately after Buffalo went three-and-out. The point after was no good, hitting the left upright.

Quite the answer: Hardman’s touchdown marked the first two-score lead for either team Sunday. The Bills didn’t let that last long. On the first play of the next drive, Allen threw a 75-yard touchdown to Davis, the longest play from scrimmage of the year for the Bills.

Fourth quarter

Coming up big on fourth: Allen picked up a fourth-and-4 to extend the drive, but the Bills faced fourth-and-13 coming out of the two-minute warning. They not only converted, Allen connected with Davis in the end zone again for the touchdown. Then, Allen found Stefon Diggs for the two-point conversion to go up 29-26.