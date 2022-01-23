Quarter by quarter: Bills, Chiefs ride roller coaster in AFC divisional playoff thriller

Kansas City, Mo. – Katherine Fitzgerald weighs in with her quarter-by-quarter analysis of the Buffalo Bills' 42-36 AFC divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs ...
Observations: Defensive breakdowns ruin Josh Allen's heroics, lead to one of most painful losses in Bills history
The 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs will immediately join the four Super Bowl losses and “Homerun Throwback” as the absolute most painful in franchise history, writes Jay Skurski.
First quarter
Lineup: Once again, the Bills were healthy headed into the game, with no injury designations for the active roster. The Bills’ inactives were: wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, running back Matt Breida, tight end Tommy Sweeney, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, offensive lineman Bobby Hart, and defensive backs Nick McCloud and Josh Thomas.
Going for it: The Bills set the tone on their opening drive. On fourth-and-2 from midfield, Sean McDermott and the Bills were aggressive. Josh Allen took care of it himself, picking up 10 yards easily.
Going for it again: The opening drive saw another fourth down, this one from a yard out. The Bills once again went for it, and it paid off big time. Devin Singletary ran in a one-yard touchdown to put the Bills up first. It extended his streak of games with a touchdown to six.
This drive: Patrick Mahomes had a 34-yard run on his opening drive, going right up the middle of the field on third-and-6. A little while later, he ran on third down again. This time it was an eight-yard touchdown run to tie the game. Mahomes had 49 yards on the ground that drive, as his team went 74 yards in 11 plays.
Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis connected for four touchdowns – including two inside the two-minute warning to twice give the Buffalo Bills a late lead – but the NFL’s best defense couldn’t hang on in a thrilling 42-36 OT loss.
Second quarter
K.C. short drive: Special teams set up the Bills defense nicely, with Tyler Matakevich and Reid Ferguson helping down Matt Haack’s punt at the one-yard line. The defense forced a three-and-out, but the Bills were unable to score on the ensuing drive.
Points for Pringle: Ed Oliver and Matt Milano sacked Mahomes on first and third down, respectively, but Milano’s was erased by a holding call on cornerback Dane Jackson. Kansas City scored off the fresh set of downs, with Mahomes connecting with Byron Pringle for a two-yard touchdown.
Even again: The Bills got the ball back with 1:52 left in the half. They moved quickly, going 75 yards in seven plays, and taking just 1:15 off the clock. Allen found a wide open Gabriel Davis for an 18-yard touchdown.
Support Local Journalism
End of half: The fast drive by Buffalo ended with 37 seconds left on the clock. Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill for 26 yards to move into Buffalo territory. A few plays later, Harrison Butker’s 50-yard field goal attempt was no good, leaving it tied at the half.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ team speed was the biggest factor from start to finish – and especially at the finish – in the Buffalo Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss in the AFC divisional playoff game.
Third quarter
Three to start: Allen entered the game 9-0 when he called the coin flip. He lost for the first time this season, which led to Kansas City having the ball to start the second half. On that drive, Butker’s 39-yard field goal was good, and the drive took nearly eight minutes off the clock.
This drive: The Bills went three-and-out on their first drive of the second half. On first down, Allen threw to Reggie Gilliam for seven yards. But then, the Bills picked up just one yard on each of the next two downs, before punting on fourth-and-1 from the 34-yard line.
Hardman scores: Wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a 25-yard touchdown run that capped a five-play scoring drive immediately after Buffalo went three-and-out. The point after was no good, hitting the left upright.
Quite the answer: Hardman’s touchdown marked the first two-score lead for either team Sunday. The Bills didn’t let that last long. On the first play of the next drive, Allen threw a 75-yard touchdown to Davis, the longest play from scrimmage of the year for the Bills.
Five hours before kickoff, dozens of fans brought a slice of Orchard Park to a parking lot in the shadow of Arrowhead Stadium.
Fourth quarter
Coming up big on fourth: Allen picked up a fourth-and-4 to extend the drive, but the Bills faced fourth-and-13 coming out of the two-minute warning. They not only converted, Allen connected with Davis in the end zone again for the touchdown. Then, Allen found Stefon Diggs for the two-point conversion to go up 29-26.
Flip flop: Mahomes and the Chiefs offense got the ball back with 1:54 left. That was more than enough time, and on the fifth play of the drive, Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill for a 64-yard touchdown, flipping the lead again.
A roller coaster: Next, the Bills got the ball back with 1:02 left and all three timeouts. Fittingly, Allen threw to Davis for the pair’s fourth touchdown of the night. But there was too much time after that, and the Chiefs got a field goal to tie it and force overtime.
Overtime
A brutal end: Kansas City won the coin toss in overtime and ended things quickly. An eight-yard pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce sealed the win, ending the Bills’ season in Arrowhead for the second year in row.