Quarter by quarter: Big defensive effort carries Bills to NFL's final four

First quarter
Theme: Defenses hold firm.
Key play: The Baltimore Ravens moved to the Buffalo 26 on the first drive but an 11-yard sack of Lamar Jackson by Levi Wallace helped foil the march.
Rare doink: Baltimore’s Justin Tucker was 26 of 29 this season and is the most accurate kicker in NFL history (90.7). But he plunked a 41-yard try off the left post to miss on the Ravens’ first drive.
Rare shank: Ravens’ Sam Koch, a former Pro Bowler, shanked his first punt into the wind only 23 yards. It gave the Bills the ball at the Ravens’ 38.
Stingy: The Bills allowed just one touchdown on game-opening drives this year, at Tennessee. The Ravens scored seven times on first drives. Not this time.
Track records: Since 2002, the home team in the divisional round is 50-22 but just 33-29 vs. the spread. The Bills and the Ravens both were 11-6 vs. the spread this year.
Strong starters: The Ravens led the NFL in first-quarter scoring, at 7.4 ppg. The Bills were 10th in first-quarter points at 5.6 ppg. Buffalo and Baltimore tied for the fewest points allowed in the first quarter in the NFL (49).
Second quarter
Theme: More wind, more defense.
Kicking struggles: Buffalo’s Tyler Bass had made 17 straight successful field goals before missing wide right from 43 yards early in the quarter. Then Justin Tucker doinked a 46-yard try off the right post to go 0 for 2. Tucker had gone 11 for 11 on field-goal tries inside 50 yards in the playoffs before Saturday. He hit on a 34-yarder in the final seconds of the half.
Crowd noise: There were only 6,727 fans in the stands, but the noise helped cause three straight false start penalties by the Ravens, deep in their own end. Lamar Jackson had to go to a silent count due to the noise.
One if by pass: The Bills called 24 pass plays and one run play in the first half before their final kneel-down. The lone called run was a 3-yard gain by Devin Singletary.
New No. 2: With his ninth completion, Josh Allen passed Joe Ferguson’s career total (58) and moved into second place in Bills playoff history.
First half report: What a strange half. The Bills and Ravens had tied for second most first half points per game in the NFL, at 16.6. The Ravens allowed the fewest first-half points (8.4) and the Bills the second fewest (9.1).
Third quarter
Theme: INT for TD.
Play of the year: Taron Johnson intercepted a Lamar Jackson pass 1 yard deep in the end zone and returned it 101 yards for a touchdown to give the Bills a 17-3 lead. It was a bad throw by Jackson for tight end Mark Andrews, who was well covered by Tremaine Edmunds.
Bad snap: On the last play of the quarter, Ravens center Patrick Mekari snapped the ball over the head of Jackson. The Ravens’ QB chased the ball down and heaved it from his own 2 while being hit by Edmunds and Bills defensive end Trent Murphy. Jackson was flagged for intentional grounding, putting the ball at the 2. But Jackson banged the back of his head on the turf and left the game with a concussion.
Long march: The Bills drove 66 yards in 11 plays to start the half and scored on a 3-yard pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. The Bills tied for the second most 10-play drives in the NFL this year (40).
One hundred: Baltimore hit the 100-yard rushing mark for a 40th straight game. The record is 43 by Pittsburgh from 1974-77.
Fourth quarter
Theme: Going to the Final Four.
No scoring: The Bills led the NFL in fourth quarter points at 9.1 a game but didn’t need any points to preserve their win.
Second-last gasp: On a fourth-and-8 play from their own 29, the Ravens went for it and Marquise Brown was open deep down the sideline. But the pass from Tyler Huntley with the wind was way overthrown.
Last gasp: Tremaine Edmunds had excellent coverage on tight end Mark Andrews in the back of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play from the Bills’ 10 with 2:41 left.
Long time coming: Taron Johnson’s pickoff was the Bills’ first postseason interception since Antoine Winfield had one vs. Tennessee in 2000.
Series: The Ravens lead the series, 6-4, but John Harbaugh fell to 4-2 vs. Buffalo. It was the first playoff meeting between the teams. It was the fifth divisional-round playoff game held in Orchard Park, and the Bills are 5-0 in those games.
Next: The Bills advanced to their first AFC championship game since 1994 (1993 season). The Bills beat Kansas City to reach the Super Bowl that year. They will play the winner of the Browns-Chiefs game Sunday.