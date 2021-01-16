Quarter by quarter: Big defensive effort carries Bills to NFL's final four

Second quarter

Theme: More wind, more defense.

Kicking struggles: Buffalo’s Tyler Bass had made 17 straight successful field goals before missing wide right from 43 yards early in the quarter. Then Justin Tucker doinked a 46-yard try off the right post to go 0 for 2. Tucker had gone 11 for 11 on field-goal tries inside 50 yards in the playoffs before Saturday. He hit on a 34-yarder in the final seconds of the half.

Crowd noise: There were only 6,727 fans in the stands, but the noise helped cause three straight false start penalties by the Ravens, deep in their own end. Lamar Jackson had to go to a silent count due to the noise.

One if by pass: The Bills called 24 pass plays and one run play in the first half before their final kneel-down. The lone called run was a 3-yard gain by Devin Singletary.

New No. 2: With his ninth completion, Josh Allen passed Joe Ferguson’s career total (58) and moved into second place in Bills playoff history.