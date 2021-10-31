Quarter by quarter: Beasley gets going in second half to key Bills' 26-11 victory

Muffed punt: It could have better, but it could have been worse. Isaiah McKenzie muffed a punt in the third quarter, but Jake Kumerow was able to bail the Bills out. It was ruled a touchback.

Beasley gets going: On the Bills first touchdown drive of the day, Beasley played a big part. It started with a 15-yard pick up on third-and-14. Prior to that, the Bills had been 1-of-7 on third down. Beasley had four catches in five plays over that stretch, picking up 34 yards along the way.

Davis TD: The Bills finally made it in the end zone toward the end of the third quarter. Allen found a wide open Gabriel Davis, and Allen also did so despite a facemask on the play. It was an eight-yard touchdown, and Davis’ first since Week 1.

Short drives: The Dolphins had the ball three times in the third quarter. Three times, they went three and out. Tagovailoa was 3-of-6 over that stretch, and the Dolphins had the ball for just 4:48 over that quarter, gaining 16 yards total.

Observations: Cole Beasley stepped up in second half when Bills needed him most Those were definitely chants of “Beeeease” from the crowd at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, after the Buffalo Bills’ slot receiver provided just the spark the offense needed in a 26-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Fourth quarter