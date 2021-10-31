Quarter by quarter: Beasley gets going in second half to key Bills' 26-11 victory

Here is a quarter-by-quarter look at the Buffalo Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
First quarter
Lineup note: After he was doubtful heading into the game, offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back) was unable to go. The Bills starting offensive line, from left to right was: Dion Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano, and Daryl Williams.
Missed opportunity: After the Bills went three and out to start the game, the Dolphins were also unable to score. Miami went 56 yards on their first drive, before getting to fourth-and-5 on the Buffalo 18. Kicker Jason Sanders was wide left from 36 yards out, leaving both teams scoreless for a bit.
Bass booming: Kicker Tyler Bass’ 57-yard field goal Sunday was his sixth-career field goal of 50+ yards. It was his longest field goal at home, and the second-longest at Highmark Stadium by a Bills player. To get there, it helped that the Bills’ longest play of the day came on that drive: a 34-yard run by quarterback Josh Allen.
Moving backwards: The Buffalo defense had some solid plays to end the first quarter. Ed Oliver tackled running back Salvon Ahmed for a loss of three yards. Mario Addison’s five-yard sack was the final play of the quarter, and brought up third-and-20 for the Dolphins.
Second quarter
Bad sequence: The Bills got to second-and-2, but were unable to then get the first down. The next play, Cole Beasley had a one-yard catch that was quickly negated: On third-and-1, running back Zack Moss lost a yard. After that, Matt Haack had a 19-yard punt.
Dolphins on the board: The earlier miss didn’t spook Miami from bringing Sanders out for a longer field goal. After Oliver and Micah Hyde were credited for a tackle for loss of two yards on Myles Gaskin, it was fourth-and-4 for Miami. This time, Sanders was good from 51-yards out to tie the game at 3-all.
Angry Allen: Allen said after the game that he doesn’t play his best when he’s mad. The quarterback was most visibly angry toward the end of the first half. He thought he had a free play on fourth-and-4, expecting an offsides penalty. Instead, after a referee discussion, he was flagged for intentional grounding.
Weird end: Miami got the ball back on the Buffalo 41-yard line with 46 seconds left in the half and all three timeouts. They moved down the field, aided by a horse collar tackle penalty on Matt Milano. However, with 24 seconds left in the half, a botched snap lead to the Bills recovering the ball and avoiding a halftime deficit.
Third quarter
Muffed punt: It could have better, but it could have been worse. Isaiah McKenzie muffed a punt in the third quarter, but Jake Kumerow was able to bail the Bills out. It was ruled a touchback.
Beasley gets going: On the Bills first touchdown drive of the day, Beasley played a big part. It started with a 15-yard pick up on third-and-14. Prior to that, the Bills had been 1-of-7 on third down. Beasley had four catches in five plays over that stretch, picking up 34 yards along the way.
Davis TD: The Bills finally made it in the end zone toward the end of the third quarter. Allen found a wide open Gabriel Davis, and Allen also did so despite a facemask on the play. It was an eight-yard touchdown, and Davis’ first since Week 1.
Short drives: The Dolphins had the ball three times in the third quarter. Three times, they went three and out. Tagovailoa was 3-of-6 over that stretch, and the Dolphins had the ball for just 4:48 over that quarter, gaining 16 yards total.
Fourth quarter
Diggs TD: Beasley tried to throw a touchdown to Davis on a trick play, but the pass fell incomplete. The Bills bounced back the next play, with Allen finding Diggs for a 19-yard touchdown, his third of the season. Diggs celebrated by punting it into the stands.
Tua and two: The Dolphins finally got a touchdown themselves, with Tagovailoa taking charge. He ran it in from one yard out after Miami went 75 yards in 11 plays. The Dolphins went for two, with Tagovailoa getting it to tight end Mike Gesicki to cut the Bills’ lead to 17-11.
Poyer pick: Poyer had his third interception of the season, and it’s been three in the last four games he’s played. Late in the game, on third-and-26, Tagovailoa was looking deep over the middle for Jaylen Waddle, but it was Poyer who snagged it and ran it back 26 yards. That ties his career-long return, which he set this season against Washington.
Allen in the end zone: After the interception, the Bills needed just three plays to score. Allen did it himself, running it in from seven yards out, and flexing in the end zone once he got there. The Bills went for two, and were unable to convert.