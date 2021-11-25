Quarter-by-quarter analysis: Bills vs. Saints

Scoring to start: The Bills scored to start the second half. They went 75 yards in 11 plays, capped by Allen finding Diggs for a five-yard touchdown. That marks three games in a row that Diggs has had a touchdown, and he’s had a touchdown in five of the last six.

Singletary in the mix: Bills running back Devin Singletary helped Buffalo move down the field ahead of Diggs’ touchdown. His 15-yard run two plays ahead of the score was one of his most physical of the season. On the drive, he had five carries for 29 yards.

Defensive stand: The Bills defense forced a three-and-out on the Saints’ first drive of the second half. New Orleans gained just four yards. Bills returner Stevenson fumbled on the ensuing punt, but was able to recover it himself and return it nine yards.

Knox again: Knox’s second touchdown of the day was a 24-yard reception. It gave Knox sole control of the franchise record for touchdowns by a Bills tight end in a single season. He’s up to seven, and Thursday was his second game of the year with two touchdowns.

Fourth quarter